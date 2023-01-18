Chase alert

Local law enforcement officers arrested two Shreveport men believed to be involved in a ring of vehicle thefts spanning a few states after the suspects sent agencies on a chase through Angelina County, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark McLin.

Dandre Theus, 25, of Shreveport, and Demarcus Clements, 32, of Shreveport, were arrested on charges of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and warrants for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. They were both in the Angelina County Jail as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

