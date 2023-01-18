Local law enforcement officers arrested two Shreveport men believed to be involved in a ring of vehicle thefts spanning a few states after the suspects sent agencies on a chase through Angelina County, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark McLin.
Dandre Theus, 25, of Shreveport, and Demarcus Clements, 32, of Shreveport, were arrested on charges of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and warrants for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. They were both in the Angelina County Jail as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Both men were given a $100,000 bond for evading arrest in Angelina County. Theus was also given a $100,000 bond for the theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000. There are no bonds listed for the warrants, which come from out of the county.
“Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit, consisting of Corrigan Police Department, Diboll Police Department, Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety,” McLin said in a press release.
The chase began in Corrigan and led to the city of Lufkin, where law enforcement lost sight of the red Dodge Charger Hellcat the men are accused of driving. The car was stolen from Tennessee, McLin said.
The vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center and law enforcement started a manhunt in the woods nearby, where Theus and Clements were discovered.
