State Rep. Mary Gonzalez of El Paso filed legislation last week proposing a state constitutional amendment requiring the governor to enter into gaming compacts with the three federally recognized tribes in the state.

The proposed amendment in Gonzalez’s bill — HJR 156 — would have to be approved by two-thirds of the Texas House and Senate and then approved by a majority of voters to take effect. It would allow the tribes to sue the state if the governor fails to negotiate in good faith.