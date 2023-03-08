Four Lufkin High School students placed recently at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Cole Corley placed first in Red Brangus Heifer, Sloan Moss placed third in Limousin Heifer and third in Heavy Weight Limousin Steer, which made the sale, Aidan Ehrlich placed third in Medium Wool Lamb, which made the sale, and Talen Garcia placed eighth in Beefmaster Heifer.

Tags

Recommended for you