Sloan Moss placed third with the Heavy Weight Limousin Steer at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. He earned $9,100 when the steer sold at auction. He also placed third in Limousin Heifer at the show.
Aidan Ehrlich placed third in Medium Wool Lamb at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. He earned $2,000 when the lamb sold at auction.
Talen Garcia placed eighth in Beefmaster Heifer at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Cole Corley recently placed first in Red Brangus Heifer at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Kellye Marshall, Lufkin FFA ag science teacher, said LHS students participate each year, but this is the first for two students to make the sale since she’s been teaching in Lufkin.
“It is an extremely tough competition,” she said. “Grand Champion of any division earns a $10,000 scholarship, so ultimately that is what each kid has as a goal.”
She said only 248 of the 1,600 market lambs entered made the sale, and that 219 of the 1,200 market steers made the auction.
To qualify to participate in the stock show, a student must validate their animal, and must be in 4-H or FFA. Steers must be validated in June the prior year while the deadline for heifers and lambs is October the prior year.
“All these projects require endless amounts of time and work to be successful,” Marshall said, “Everyone can go out and buy a good animal, the difference is your attitude and effort. Participating in these animal projects teaches responsibility, work ethic, compassion, and sportsmanship.”
Marshall emphasized the importance of parental support.
“All these projects would not be possible without parent support. We have an amazing show family that supports each other,” she said.
“I am extremely proud of all the students that participated in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo,” she said. “I love getting to share their success knowing how hard they have worked and the dedication they have had to their projects.’’
