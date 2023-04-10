featured Lightning strike closes Animal Control offices The Lufkin Daily News Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Animal Control is temporarily closed due to equipment failure from a lightning strike, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.Equipment repairs are underway, and the city will let residents know when the office has reopened for normal business.Residents can still contact the police department for Animal Control emergencies — animal bites, dangerous animals, etc. — at (936) 633-0356 or 911, Pebsworth said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Job Market Telecommunications Law Police Media And Communication Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man gets 90 months in prison for federal drug trafficking, firearms violationLPD: Male victim shot dead after answering knock on door at his home on Maberry StreetPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 7 arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 7 arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities arrest 12Lufkin man dies in one-vehicle crash on Old Union RoadAngelina County rolls out new emergency alert systemLufkin police arrest repeat indecent exposure offenderAirport manager offers insight into current traffic and expansion plansPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities arrest 17 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
