Heather Reid will be the new principal at Anderson Elementary for the 2023-24 school year, according to Lufkin superintendent Lynn Torres.
Reid will be replacing Cindy Nerren, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.
“Lufkin ISD is excited to welcome Heather Reid as the principal of Anderson,” Torres said. “Heather has a deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction and is enthusiastic about doing the best for children. She will bring that excitement to Anderson Elementary.”
Reid graduated from Texas A&M in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She received her master’s degree from Lamar University in 2013. Currently, Reid serves as the associate dean of instruction in the Bryan school district. She began her career as an English language arts and special education teacher at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan. She was promoted to instructional coach and recently to the dean of instruction.
Reid has lived in College Station for the past 20-plus years, which is where she met her husband of nine years, Brad Reid, who is originally from Lufkin. He graduated from Lufkin High School, class of 1998, and moved to College Station, where he served as a patrol officer and SWAT operator. The couple have three girls, Drew, Finlie and Landrie, who are involved in dance, soccer, softball and gymnastics.
Reid enjoys cooking and trying new recipes, working in her yard and spending time with family doing anything outside or making crafts.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the new principal of Anderson Elementary,” Reid said. “The foundation for character development and love for literacy begins at the elementary level, and I am ready to work alongside the Anderson team to create the optimal educational experience for our students.”
