For the last few years, it has been possible to legally obtain a variety of marijuana in Texas, as smoke shops, health/wellness businesses and convenience stores, including some in Lufkin, have been selling tetrahydrocannabinol delta-8.
Delta-8 is found in small quantities in the cannabis sativa plant, of which strains include hemp and marijuana.
Less potent than the classic delta-9 THC, which is the major psychoactive compound in cannabis, delta-8 often is referred to as “diet weed” or “marijuana light,” providing more of a “body high” that can help with pain management and less of the “head high” associated with consumption of regular marijuana.
But while local law enforcement officials acknowledge delta-8’s legality, they caution the drug can still lead to serious consequences and safety concerns.
“What is difficult when it comes to enforcement of marijuana possession is when an officer encounters certain amounts that are not very strong, we wonder if it is the legal strain or not,” Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said. “So this becomes a problematic enforcement issue as we certainly do not want to take anyone into custody that is possessing a legal substance.”
In the event that the THC concentration of any substance a citizen may be found in possession of is higher than what is legally allowed, all charges are related to the quantity of the substance, Selman said. Those charges would be enhanced, also based on quantity, if the substance is being sold.
And Selman and Lufkin Police Department chief David Thomas both point out that driving while under the influence will carry penalties if the motorist is impaired by any strain of marijuana — whether the variety is legal or not.
“Section 49.01 of the Texas Penal Code defines intoxication as ‘not having the normal use of mental or physical faculties by reason of the introduction of alcohol, a controlled substance, a drug, a dangerous drug, a combination of two or more of those substances, or any other substance into the body.’” Thomas said. “So yes, if someone does not have the normal use of their mental or physical faculties due to introducing delta-8 into their body, they could face criminal penalties if found operating a vehicle.”
A patchwork of murky laws
The most commonly taken psychoactive drug used from the cannabis sativa plant is delta-9, which is closely related to delta-8. Both are forms of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, although delta-9 is most commonly referred to as THC in the local criminal justice context.
The Texas Department of State Health Services updated its consumable hemp program guidance to clarify that delta-8 is not legal by classifying it as a Schedule I controlled substance, but that action was challenged in court by Sky Marketing Corp., Create A Cig Temple LLC and others. A judge granted a temporary injunction in November 2021 that blocks enforcement of the delta-8 ban. The injunction will remain until an official decision is made in the case.
The gray area surrounding the legality of delta-8 became a little murkier in February, however, when the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a statement saying delta-8 THC is a controlled substance. Because it occurs naturally in hemp only in trace amounts, the DEA no longer considers delta-8 a hemp product but rather a synthetic drug, the ruling states.
However, despite federal regulators’ attempts to clarify delta-8’s legality, only 21 states have outright restricted or banned it while four others are reviewing its legal status. Texas currently has no legal ban on the substance.
Delta-8 is not as potent as its legally problematic cousin, delta-9, and many citizens — in particular veterans who rely on the drug and are some of its biggest proponents — use it for health reasons. Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 443 allows consumable hemp products that do not exceed .3% delta-9 on a dry-weight basis. Consequently, it is legal to possess certain amounts of delta-9 in Texas.
Thomas said his department receives complaints from time to time but finds that most local shops selling those products are doing so within the guidelines of that chapter of the code, which was updated in 2019 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed Texas House Bill 1325, known as the Hemp Farming Act.
“Subchapter 151 establishes testing requirements for consumable hemp products, while Subchapter E establishes retail requirements,” he said. “If we do find that they are violating the law, then we enforce the law.”
Those who possess certain amounts of delta-9 outside those legal parameters have been prosecuted in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, for example, reported seizing a large amount of delta-9 and other contraband in a sting operation last June.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to multiple attempts to determine whether troopers have made any arrests related to possession of or driving under the influence of delta-8 or delta-9.
As of November 2021, the agency had not made a single arrest related to delta-8, The Texas Tribune reported.
“DPS will continue to base its enforcement efforts on current statute,” DPS spokesperson Ericka Miller told the Tribune at the time.
Legalization of weed has a way to go in Texas
Several bills aiming to decriminalize marijuana recently passed a legislative committee, but advocates acknowledge that despite strong public support, they are long-shots for adoption in the current legislative session.
Meanwhile, voters in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights overwhelmingly approved ballot measures in November 2022 to ban arrests and citations for possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances, as well as new rules blocking cities from funding THC concentration tests while also removing marijuana smell as a probable cause for search and seizure in most cases.
Since then, however, clashes between ballot organizers and city officials have led to problems with the new laws, including a repeal by the city council in Harker Heights.
“It almost seems that we are on a somewhat incremental path toward eventual legalization of at least some smaller, personal use quantities of marijuana, but we will have to wait and see what comes out of the legislative session that is currently underway,” Selman said.
The sheriff said the matter is one best left to politicians to decide, “but my concern with marijuana legalization is sort of two-fold.”
One of those concerns Selman lists is that “more and younger people will become addicted to a mind-altering substance that in some cases can be a gateway to more seriously addictive drugs.”
“When something becomes legal, the stigma that can attach is that it is ‘OK’ for one to do it, and there could be serious side effects or health impacts that can occur years later.”
His second concern is more drivers on the road “smoking and becoming ‘high’” and the danger it presents to other motorists.
Selman also finds it difficult to envision “our society advancing much on the backs of a ‘stoned’ population.”
“Is allowing marijuana usage going to make a positive impact in the productivity of the workforce? Will the employees be safer or as safe performing their duties? Will usage lead to higher punctuality or is absenteeism in the workplace going to increase? What about employees in the government sector of the workforce?”
Drug usage and abuse can lead to various psychosis-related mental health issues, as well, Selman said.
“I believe a large percentage of consumers of mental health services — which are stretched to the max — are people with drug abuse problems and I would bet statistically that the beginning of those problems were initiated by the innocent smoking of a little weed every now and then and it later leading to other substances. I think other states’ experiences should be closely evaluated before we go down that path in Texas.”
Use at your own risk — and some risks are greater than others
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cautions that delta-8 products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context.
“They may be marketed in ways that put the public health at risk and should especially be kept out of reach of children and pets,” reads an FDA fact sheet available at bit.ly/3JIJ7ax.
Additionally, consumers should only purchase vape cartridges from trusted vendors that use safe, high-quality materials, as illegitimate sellers sometimes offer products containing potentially dangerous additives, preservatives and thickening agents including vitamin E acetate.
And while Texans may not be in too much trouble if caught with a joint — and can legally get stoned on some edibles including gummies — someone caught vaping a cartridge of concentrated THC oil is committing a felony. Citizens caught in possession of one illegal THC vape pen can be punished by up to 10 years in prison, while possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor.
With state cannabis laws and their interpretations rapidly evolving, the best things citizens can do is stay informed.
