Several local high school and college theater students had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in a masterclass May 5 at Angelina College led by the one and only Kristin Chenoweth.

For those who don’t know, Chenoweth is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer best known for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in ‘‘Wicked’’ on Broadway. She was in Lufkin to perform as the final show of the 2022-23 season of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Performing Art Series.

