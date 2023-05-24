Several local high school and college theater students had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in a masterclass May 5 at Angelina College led by the one and only Kristin Chenoweth.
For those who don’t know, Chenoweth is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer best known for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in ‘‘Wicked’’ on Broadway. She was in Lufkin to perform as the final show of the 2022-23 season of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Performing Art Series.
Each student on stage performed a song of their choice, and Chenoweth gave them guidance on stage presence, proper breathing for more projection, and how to make the song their own.
However, what I think these students will take away more than her vast knowledge of performing is her genuine heart. She encouraged and uplifted these students not only in performing but also in life. She said there is nothing wrong with going for your dreams and encouraged them to have grace for themselves, and then grace for others would come easier.
Chenoweth is a Christian, and she told the students to lean on their faith in this life, not to sweat the small stuff and to live in the moment. She also made sure we knew the fee she charges for her masterclass goes directly to her own Broadway Bootcamp for eighth to 12th graders in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where she grew up.
The most special moment came as the last student took the stage. She chose “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. She began, but became overcome with emotion and was unable to sing. As tears rolled down her face, other students in the audience began singing for her. It was a beautiful moment as these choir students sang in perfect harmony for her because she couldn’t. There was not a dry eye in the place, including Chenoweth. Through tears she said, “God is here in this moment.”
That’s what the arts do. They bring people together to share an experience. When you support the Angelina Arts Alliance, either by purchasing tickets or sponsoring a show, you help us continue to bring world-class talent to our community for a lot less than you would pay in the bigger cities.
We invite you to attend the Chamber’s First Friday Luncheon June 2 at Crown Colony as we unveil our fantastic new season. We have something for everyone, and you won’t want to miss it.
Single tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, but why wait? You can order your new season tickets through the box office starting at 2:30 p.m. June 2. Visit our website at angelinaarts.org for more information.
At the end of the masterclass, Chenoweth left us with this, and I agree: “Find your passion. Love what you do. Because life is short.”
