LPD: Male victim shot dead after answering knock on door at his home on Maberry Street By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Apr 4, 2023 A male victim died after being shot by someone who knocked at the door to his home late Monday in the 1100 block of Maberry Street, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department.The suspect has not been captured, and it is not known whether they fled from the scene on foot or by vehicle, the release states.The victim was shot around 11:13 p.m. after answering a knock at the door, according to the release.Family members in another room at the time immediately called 911 and told officers they did not see or hear the suspect, the release states.Lufkin police ask anyone with information to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers (936) 639-TIPS. Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.
