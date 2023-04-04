A male victim died after being shot by someone who knocked at the door to his home late Monday in the 1100 block of Maberry Street, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department.

The suspect has not been captured, and it is not known whether they fled from the scene on foot or by vehicle, the release states.

