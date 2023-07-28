A Zavalla man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Lufkin police on a high-speed chase along Frank Avenue, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
A driver later identified as Rosser Stormer, 38, caught the attention of an officer when he ran the stop sign at Lotus Lane and Hill Street at about 10:30 p.m., Pebsworth said.
Stormer was driving a white Ford Explorer at such a high rate of speed that the officer saw all four of his tires leave the roadway when he drove over a railroad track, according to Pebsworth.
Stormer also disregarded the red lights long Frank Avenue — including the major intersection of Frank Avenue and Loop 287 — as the officer followed him with the overhead lights of the patrol vehicle activated, Pebsworth said.
Additional patrol units joined the pursuit, catching up to Stormer on Highway 94 west. Stormer then reportedly turned around and headed inbound on Frank Avenue inside the loop.
A Lufkin police officer performed a PIT maneuver on the Explorer to prevent the suspect from running the red light again at the major intersection just ahead of them.
The SUV went into a spin, but Stormer regained control of the vehicle and entered the Brookshire Brothers parking lot, where the pursuit ended.
Stormer was taken into custody without further incident.
Vehicles reached speeds of more than 90 mph during the chase.
After Stormer was detained, he told officers he was driving recklessly because he was angry about a domestic situation, according to Pebsworth. A check of his criminal record did not reveal any warrants for his arrest, but Stormer did say he is on parole.
Stormer also had a misdemeanor amount of marijuana at the time of his arrest, Pebsworth said.
This incident is Stormer’s 12th arrest in Angelina County. He was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and marijuana possession.
His prior arrests include manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, family violence, drug possession and traffic offenses.
County records show he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in January 2019.
He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of bail totaling $20,000.
