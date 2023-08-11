Forecast fire danger

City and state officials are advising caution in the Lufkin area as the heat and drought conditions Deep East Texas has been experiencing pose an extreme wildfire threat.

With the city having a drought index nearing that of the Austin area, it remains critical that citizens respect the burn ban under effect for the next 60 days.

