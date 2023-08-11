City and state officials are advising caution in the Lufkin area as the heat and drought conditions Deep East Texas has been experiencing pose an extreme wildfire threat.
With the city having a drought index nearing that of the Austin area, it remains critical that citizens respect the burn ban under effect for the next 60 days.
“We also ask that citizens be mindful of other fire dangers including discarded cigarette butts, driving, parking or idling in dry or tall grass, and sparks from trailer tow chains,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city. “If you see a motorist creating sparks, please do what you can to notify them or get their license plate number and report it to local law enforcement immediately.”
Wind speeds of 15 mph or more across areas with critically dry, high-risk vegetation have produced fires that are highly resistant to control, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Temperatures over 100 degrees create low-level instability and a very efficient burning environment.
In addition to the Lufkin area, other areas currently at an increased risk for wildfires include Jacksonville, Center, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper, according to the forest service.
Around 90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by human activity, the service states.
A group of Lufkin firefighters sent on a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployment experienced extreme conditions while battling an apartment fire outside Austin, according to Lufkin fire chief Jesse Moody.
“The fire jumped apartment complexes and turned into a 120-acre grass fire because of the heat,” Moody said. “Anything that catches on fire right now will grow exponentially.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service this week raised its preparedness rating to Level 4, its second-highest rating.
As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of the state’s 254 counties had burn bans in place, and at least 8,500 acres of Texas land have burned since Aug. 1, according to data from the service.
“Gradually over time, as we’ve stayed in this pattern for the last month or more, conditions have become more conducive for fires to form and be more severe,” said Chris McKinney, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Awareness on how fires can be started, such as dragging a chain from a vehicle, tossing out a lit cigarette or barbecuing is important, McKinney said.
“Anything that could cause a spark, there’s always going to be the potential of starting a wildfire with that,” McKinney said.
The Lufkin Fire Department posted to Facebook urging citizens to remember that Lufkin is under a burn ban and to use extreme caution if driving off the road as exhaust can quickly start a fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.