Lufkin author James Slack will be signing copies of his book, “Dear Janie,” from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday at the Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce.
He will be signing books and if time permits, briefly sharing the origins of “Dear Janie” and its impact since publication.
After finding an old shoebox of letters written to his wife while he served during Vietnam, Slack was looking for a way to preserve the memories. The letters reveal poignant moments shared between the young husband and wife, and his almost daily letters created a unique journal.
He was the last registrar of the 85th Evacuation Hospital and shares what he witnessed, from dustoff to hospitalization. It became the story of the final months of the 85th, its staff, and the soldiers it served as the war in Vietnam was winding down.
Slack grew up in Lufkin. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Vertebrate Zoology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1968 and taught high school chemistry in Crockett before becoming commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U. S. Army Medical Service Corps in 1969. He served two years at Fort Gordon, Georgia, before being assigned as registrar for the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Phu Bai, Vietnam, in 1971.
Upon completing his military commitment, Slack worked eight years in the pharmaceutical industry with the Upjohn Company in Marshall and Dallas. Following a career change, he retired in 2012 after serving 30 years as a banker in his hometown.
He is active in various civic activities and has served on numerous committees and boards, including the Rotary Club, Planning and Zoning Commission, Woodland Heights Medical Center, Blood Center of East Texas, and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston. He is a multi-gallon blood doner. Slack is the recipient of two of his community’s highest awards for community service.
His book is available for purchase on Amazon and will be available for purchase at the book signing.
