Lufkin Creative will offer an exclusive sneak peek of its application to become a Texas cultural district at noon Monday at The Pines Theater, 113 S. First St.

‘‘The Great Unveiling’’ will highlight the essence of Lufkin’s vibrant artistic community, according to Sally Alvis and Becca Chance, co-chairs of Lufkin Creative.

Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.