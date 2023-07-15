Lufkin Creative will offer an exclusive sneak peek of its application to become a Texas cultural district at noon Monday at The Pines Theater, 113 S. First St.
‘‘The Great Unveiling’’ will highlight the essence of Lufkin’s vibrant artistic community, according to Sally Alvis and Becca Chance, co-chairs of Lufkin Creative.
‘‘It’s been all consuming and we’re very excited about the possibilities for what could happen when we hear from the state in September,’’ Alvis said. ‘‘But we’re also realists and recognize that if at first you don’t succeed, try again. That is one reason for having this unveiling — to show the community all the work of so many different organizations and individuals and groups so that they understand there is a plan in place.’’
The mission of the Texas Commission on the Arts is to advance the state economically and culturally by investing in a creative Texas. The commission designates special zones in cities and communities that harness the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community vitality.
She said the group learned ‘‘so much’’ as part of the application process, which informs what’s going to happen for the next five years.
‘‘We’ve set this entity and this whole spirit of collaboration in process,’’ Alvis said. ‘‘And we just want to keep those conversations and the good work going.’’
Keeping the lines of communications open is critical, she said, because upcoming events like the heritage festival and the art walk are ‘‘tremendously collaborate efforts’’ that require planning.
‘‘I think it’s good for people to know that regardless of what we hear back from the TCA that the train has left the station,’’ Chance said. ‘‘This is happening in Lufkin. There is this collaborative spirit amongst all the arts groups and artists. People are now approaching us and saying, ‘Look, I’ve just published this book; we’d like to be a part of what you’re doing.’’’
Chance said several authors will be holding a book signing after Monday’s event.
‘‘We were just made aware of these new books that have just been authored and published, and so we’re celebrating that, another form of art,’’ she said. ‘‘We want people to know that part of this application is this five-year strategic plan, five-year budget and five-year marketing plan.
‘‘All that sets in place the fact that this train is rolling. We have a roadmap for what we want to achieve in the next five years. As an organization, we’re stepping forward.’’
Alvis said Monday’s event will begin with a quick welcome and a recap about the cultural district before going into ‘‘kind of a CliffsNotes version’’ of the 156-page application before showing the video and recognizing all of the people who have been involved in the process.
Alvis said the discussion will hit the high points, the five-year strategic plan, and the cultural timeline and history of Lufkin, which she called ‘‘fascinating.’’
Different representatives from Lufkin Creative and its partner organizations will make presentations, providing updates on the heritage festival, the art walk and downtown. Bob Samford, director of Lufkin’s Economic Development Corporation, and Mayor Mark Hicks will discuss some of the quality of life things happening in the city and in downtown, specifically, she said.
‘‘What we hope is that it’s a forum for lots of connectivity to take place and transparency about who’s doing what in our community and how it all comes together to elevate the quality of life,’’ Alvis said.
Chance said the goal is to educate people and to keep them engaged.
‘‘It’s beating the drum,’’ she said. ‘‘What is Lufkin Creative? What is this all about? In the line of work we’re in, it’s continually telling the story. And the application truly is a celebration of this story. It’s the history of the arts in Lufkin, it is the celebration of what’s going on right now and bringing those things to the forefront and shining the light on those artists that we have and the great enthusiasm and excitement that’s now occurring within the community.
‘‘It’s so uplifting to see all that’s going on,’’ Chance said.
East Texans interested in joining Lufkin Creative can find more info @lufkincreative or at lufkincreative.com/.
