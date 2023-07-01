The Lufkin Daily News directed $10,000 this week to Harold’s House/East Texas Alliance for Children, to help that organization serve child victims of sexual or physical abuse.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Walls Foundation gifts allow our paper to make a significant impact on nonprofits that make our area better and help local volunteers to carry out their mission,” publisher Greg Weatherbee said.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Lufkin Daily News include Neighborhood Strong, the Winnie Berry Humane Society, the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, Angelina County Child Welfare Board, the Family Crisis Center and JD’s Center of Hope, among many others.
Organizations that received Walls Foundation grants for 2023 provide meals, crisis funding, housing assistance, literacy services, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, arts and science enrichment, health care to the underinsured and drug rehabilitation support, among other critical services.
In the past 13 years, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I’m proud to be part of a company that places priority on giving back to its communities,” Weatherbee said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including employing local people, practicing accountability and community building journalism, helping our local businesses reach customers and so much more.”
