ROUND ROCK — The Lufkin Daily News won 12 awards — including two first-place honors — and finished second in the sweepstakes category in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on the final day of the organization’s 2023 Convention and Trade Show at the Kalahari Resort.
The LDN competed in Division 3 against semiweekly newspapers publishing two or three times a week with entries of work produced in 2022.
Sports writer Josh Havard, photographer Joel Andrews, contributing writer and photographer Gary Stallard and managing editor Jeff Pownall took home first place honors for sports coverage for an entry that included stories written by Havard and Stallard, photos by Andrews and Stallard, and page design by Havard and Pownall.
“The design of The Lufkin Daily News sports section is well-organized and eye-pleasing,” judges wrote. “Pages look crisp and the headlines are well-written. Cropping of photos accentuates the presentation. Nice mix of different sports in the selected submissions. Nicely done!”
The Lufkin Daily News also earned first-place honors in the column writing category for an entry that featured columns by former staff writer Jess Huff and former publisher Jackie Zimmerman.
Judges praised the entry for its “beautifully written, heartfelt and personal columns.”
“This type of writing can only come from the most honest place within a human being,” they wrote. “These columns are on the shorter side but didn’t need to be any longer to communicate their message in a really lovely and thoughtful way.”
The staff picked up second-place honors in the sweepstakes category; in the general excellence category, for what judges described as clear writing with pleasing design; and in the community service category, for a series of stories and columns by Huff and editorials by Pownall focusing on crimes against women with an emphasis on sexual assault.
"The variety of awards we collected Saturday shows the range of talent and hard work our staff members bring to the table,” Pownall said. “From our advertising and page design to our writing and photos, from our website to our magazine, we do our best each day to provide excellent service, entertainment and information to our readers and customers in whatever format they prefer. It always feels good to see that effort acknowledged by respected industry peers. I’m proud to see Jackie and Jess acknowledged as the best among a deep pool of talented columnists. And it’s great to see Josh and the sports crew get their due as No. 1 for the quality and breadth of coverage they provide.”
Other second-place awards and judges’ comments included:
■ The staff’s creative services team and designer Lance Kingrey for advertising.
“Outstanding graphics, good layout, eye-catching for readers and potential customers!”
■ Pownall for editorial writing.
“The water editorial is particularly well-researched and written, giving readers history, expert quotes, cause and effect leading to current water crisis. … Unlike many Sunshine Week editorials, the LDN offers a local example of watchdog journalists and the impact on county governance. Both editorials (are) well written, impactful.”
■ Andrews for news photography.
“These are all solid news photographs. High vantage point on the car accident, low vantage point on SWAT team suggests hard working photographer. (Work) shows impressive technique. Homeless man emotional without re-victimizing.”
■ News editor Stacy Faison and Pownall for page design.
“Nice treatment of (pictures) in Page 1 teasers. Sans serif headline font is strong and good counterpoint to other fonts. Pie layout — very tasty. Sports page benefits from strong photography, display.”
■ Andrews for sports photography.
“All are great shots.”
Andrews also won third place for feature photography with what judges called a “good variety of photos, with plenty of people as well as as an architectural art shot” and images described as having “a very spontaneous feel.”
The LDN won third place for best website and and Charm editor Leslie Nemec and Kingrey won fourth place for best magazine.
The contest was judged by members of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
