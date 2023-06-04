Sports coverage

ROUND ROCK — The Lufkin Daily News won 12 awards — including two first-place honors — and finished second in the sweepstakes category in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on the final day of the organization’s 2023 Convention and Trade Show at the Kalahari Resort.

The LDN competed in Division 3 against semiweekly newspapers publishing two or three times a week with entries of work produced in 2022.