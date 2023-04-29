Sexual Assault Tracker

The Lufkin Daily News ran a sexual assault tracker on its front page every publication day in 2022. This is the graphic that ran Dec. 31.

NACOGDOCHES — The Lufkin Daily News won 13 awards — including three first place honors — Saturday at the 96th annual North & East Texas Press Association Convention at The Fredonia Hotel.

The Better Newspaper Contest awards honored work produced by Texas newspapers in 2022. The LDN competed in Division 2 against other large semi-weekly papers including The Gatesville Messenger, Hood County News, Mount Pleasant Daily Tribune, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Paris News and Wise County Messenger.