NACOGDOCHES — The Lufkin Daily News won 13 awards — including three first place honors — Saturday at the 96th annual North & East Texas Press Association Convention at The Fredonia Hotel.
The Better Newspaper Contest awards honored work produced by Texas newspapers in 2022. The LDN competed in Division 2 against other large semi-weekly papers including The Gatesville Messenger, Hood County News, Mount Pleasant Daily Tribune, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Paris News and Wise County Messenger.
In a combined division including newspapers of all circulation sizes, including the Division I dailies, former staff writer Jess Huff and managing editor Jeff Pownall took first place for community service for what judges called “an in-depth entry” documenting sexual assault cases in Angelina County.
“Powerful project and a great service to your community,” judges wrote.
Huff also won second place in the combined category for Journalist of the Year for an entry that included what judges called “tremendous reporting and storytelling.”
The LDN newsroom and advertising staffs were awarded third place in the combined category for special section for their annual Progress section.
“Love this design!” judges wrote. “A nice way to highlight the great things going on and developing your economy. Terrific work!”
In Division 2, Pownall won first place for editorial writing for an entry that included an editorial about local water issues, which judges called an “organized, concise presentation of a critical issue,” and one tying county government officials’ charges for violating the Open Meetings Act to the importance of Sunshine Week.
“Your Right to Know — well done,” judges wrote. “Using a hot-button local issue to demonstrate and highlight the importance of open government.”
Sports editor Josh Havard, photographer Joel Andrews and contributing writer and photographer Gary Stallard took home first-place honors for sports coverage.
“Nice, crisp, clean layout,” judges wrote. “Excellent photos, great writing. This one takes the edge with its variety of sports coverage.”
Other awards and judges’ comments include:
■ Andrews, second place, news photo.
“Such an eye-catching explosion shot and love the bird’s-eye view on the crash shot.”
■ LDN composing staff and graphic designer Lance Kingrey, second place, advertising.
“Great use of graphics to promote Best of Lufkin. Artist has great feel for color combos.”
■ Former publisher Jackie Zimmerman, second place, column writing.
“Really well-written, from-the-heart pieces. Empathized with older parents and helping them.”
■ Andrews, third place, sports photo.
“Great photography, action and use of photos on the page. This division was really tough to judge.”
■ LDN staff, third place, general excellence.
“The array of coverage, designs and writing is top-notch.”
■ LDN staff third place, sweepstakes.
■ News editor Stacy Faison, Havard and Pownall, third place, page design
“Dominant photos and clean, modular design are pleasing to the eye.”
