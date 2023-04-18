GALVESTON — The Lufkin Daily News collected 23 awards — including six first-place honors — last weekend in the 2023 Texas Managing Editors contest during the organization’s annual convention.
The awards honored work produced by Texas newspapers in 2022.
“Our team worked extremely hard last year to inform, educate and entertain Angelina County,” managing editor Jeff Pownall said. “I’m particularly proud of the series Jess Huff produced on crimes against women. We felt like all the work we did last year was important, and I know our staff is talented, so it’s gratifying to see respected voices in our industry agree. And it’s an honor to be recognized among some of the best journalists in the state.”
Former staff writer Jess Huff and Pownall took first place in the Community Service category — one of the top honors of the competition — for a series of stories, columns and editorials on sexual assault in Angelina County.
“Impressive, comprehensive coverage of a county’s documentation of and fight against sexual assaults,” judges wrote. “Stories were thoughtfully written to raise awareness about sexual assault and help available to survivors. The SANE exam story was especially powerful as it showcased the humanity and empathy of the SANE nurses.”
Huff also won first place for General Column Writing.
“Jess Huff is not afraid to make readers uncomfortable, and they should be uncomfortable when the topic is sexual abuse or animal abuse,” judges said. “But Huff also seeks to offer solutions to some of the problems she highlights, making her columns not just provocative, but useful.”
Other honors awarded to Huff were second place and honorable mention in the Star Investigative Report of the Year category, third place in the Star Reporter of the Year category, third place and honorable mention in the Freedom of Information category, second place for Business Reporting and third place for Deadline Writing.
Pownall also won third place for Star Opinion Writer of the Year, as well as third place in the Headline Writing category
News editor Stacy Faison won first place in the Designer of the Year category for the third straight year for an entry that included "reader-friendly designs with multi-entry points to move the eye through the pages," according to the judges. "Good centers of visual impact."
She also won first place for Headline Writing and second place in the Editorial Writing category.
“Good play on words,” judges said of Faison’s headline package. “Not the run-of-the-mill headlines we see too often.”
Sports editor Josh Havard won first place for Sports Column Writing.
“Josh Havard’s column writing is imbued with the single most important quality of all good writing — heart,” judges wrote. “Readers of his column can almost certainly feel his point of view, sense his underlying message, and, I suspect, relate to the universality of his storytelling. Great job.”
Graphic artist Lance Kingrey won first place for Infographics as well as an honorable mention nod in that category.
“The graphic conveys the epidemic of mass shootings across the state, layering details and visuals in an easy-to-digest format that serves as an informative backdrop for the story of how local officials are preparing for the worst,” judges said. “Wonderful job presenting statewide data in a visual manner as the foundation for important local reporting.”
Former staff writer Brittany Barclay won second place in the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category and photographer Joel Andrews won third place in the Star Photojournalist of the Year category.
Food critic Brie Bradford won second place for Comment and Criticism, contributing writer Gary Stallard won second place for General Column Writing and former staff writer Kayley Fraze won third place for Specialty Reporting.
The staff won honorable mention for Newsroom of the Year.
Staff writer Valerie Reddell was a part of the newsroom that won honorable mention for Team Effort for work produced when she worked for The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Formerly known as the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest, the competition in 2021 opened itself up to all Texas newspapers, removing the requirement that publications be members of The Associated Press.
