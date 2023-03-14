LHS computers

Lufkin High School students, from the front, Jeslin Koruth, Kiahley Vann, Claire Carter and Nicole Weiss work in a computer science class. LHS recently earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.

 SHEILA ADAMS/For The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

“I recruit,” said Thomas Hungerford, computer science teacher at Lufkin High School.

Sheila Adams is the executive director of communications and public relations for the Lufkin school district.