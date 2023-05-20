Lufkin ISD is holding a vigil Sunday night in the wake of a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County Friday afternoon in which a senior Panther baseball player died and two others were injured, including one of his teammates.
The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lufkin Panther baseball field to allow students and staff to honor their classmate’s memory, according to a Facebook post from the district. It will be conducted by Jacob Fitzgerald, lead pastor of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin, died in the rollover crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson, the report states.
His passenger, teammate Trennan Bearden, 18, of Lufkin, and Sherry Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, whose vehicle was struck by Modisette’s, were both transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for their injuries, according to the report.
Modisette was a pitcher on this year's Lufkin baseball team and a member of the Thundering 13 Little League team that won the national championship in 2017.
“The Lufkin ISD family and community as a whole is grieving the loss of Lufkin High School senior Lance Modisette, who died in a car crash yesterday,” Adams said.
Counselors will be available Monday morning for students who are in school.
“Please keep the Modisette family, Panther baseball team members, coaches, teachers and the students of the Class of 2023 in your prayers,” Adams said.
Randall was northbound in a 2006 Toyota Avalon, attempting to turn into a private driveway at a hill crest, around 4 p.m. Friday as a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Modisette and a 2018 Ford Mustang were traveling southbound, the preliminary crash investigation indicates.
The Camaro, which was suspected to be traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the Avalon and rolled multiple times, while the Mustang struck the debris from the crash, the report states.
The Mustang driver, who was not identified in the DPS report, was not injured.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time," the report states.
