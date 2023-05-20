Lance Modisette

Lufkin Panthers pitcher Lance Modisette pitches during his shutout win against Brazoswood March 10.

 JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo

Lufkin ISD is holding a vigil Sunday night in the wake of a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County Friday afternoon in which a senior Panther baseball player died and two others were injured, including one of his teammates.

The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lufkin Panther baseball field to allow students and staff to honor their classmate’s memory, according to a Facebook post from the district. It will be conducted by Jacob Fitzgerald, lead pastor of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.