Lufkin ISD superintendent Lynn Torres submitted a request to the board of trustees Friday morning to be placed on administrative leave through the end of the 2023-24 school year, with full pay and benefits.
While confirming the request, Wayne Haglund, staff attorney for the district, said the move had no connection to the controversy about the content of Monday's convocation for staff members during which a Prince impersonator performed.
Trustees have had concerns about the fiscal management of the district since they approved a deficit budget last year, board president Kristi Gay said.
That budget included a 3.5% raise for employees and drew on $4.4 million from the district’s reserves.
Gay said they issued a directive for Torres and the administrative staff to work on closing the gap between revenue and expenses beginning the very next day. That message that the district could not withstand another deficit was reinforced several times during the year, Gay said.
At a budget workshop held Aug. 1, trustees got their first look at a draft of the budget with a deficit of $5.7 million — and no staff raises.
Both the deficit and the lack of a pay raise were unwelcome news for trustees.
“The board feels a high need to help teachers and other employees offset the effect of inflation,” Gay said.
Gay is a certified public accountant and works at a local bank. She said the information presented at that workshop was not in the same format as proposed budgets in previous years.
“It was kind of hard to see what is happening,” she said.
Gay and Haglund had an additional meeting with Torres to discuss “dissatisfaction with the fiscal management of the district," Gay said.
Torres also delivered a letter notifying the district of her intention to retire at the end of the school year.
The request for administrative leave and retirement allows Lufkin ISD to begin a superintendent search earlier than planned. Torres publicly announced her retirement plans in the spring but did not file the associated paperwork until Friday.
A special meeting has been called for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — the time the district normally holds a workshop to discuss details of agenda items for the formal meeting held on the second Thursday of each month.
At the top of Tuesday’s agenda are two items to consider approval of: her leave request and letter of retirement.
Once those issues are decided, the board will discuss the superintendent search/selection process, according to an agenda posted Friday.
Trustees also will hear results of an investigation into issues surrounding Monday's convocation.
In other business, trustees will:
• Review budgets for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.
• Hear administrative reports.
• Receive reports on human resources and support services.
• Discuss the timeline for teacher evaluations and appraisers.
• Consider seeking a waiver from TEA related to staff development.
• Discuss the staff development plan for 2023-24.
• Review and discuss the memorandum of understanding between the Lufkin ISD Police Department and the Lufkin Police Department and a separate agreement between LISD police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
• Discuss changes to the student code of conduct.
Following a closed executive session, the board will discuss legislative issues arising from HB 3 or other bills.
