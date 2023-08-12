Lufkin ISD superintendent Lynn Torres submitted a request to the board of trustees Friday morning to be placed on administrative leave through the end of the 2023-24 school year, with full pay and benefits.

While confirming the request, Wayne Haglund, staff attorney for the district, said the move had no connection to the controversy about the content of Monday's convocation for staff members during which a Prince impersonator performed.

