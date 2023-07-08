featured Lufkin Majors take 3rd, Minors playing today By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News Josh Havard Author email Jul 8, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northwest delivered a stellar pitching performance and the Lufkin Majors’ run came up a win short of the Section 1 championship game as they dropped a 7-1 decision Friday night.Northwest scored four runs in the first inning and tacked on three runs in the third inning.The local all-stars trailed 7-0 entering the final inning before mounting a final rally.Cooper McCoy broke up the shutout with an RBI single and Lufkin was still threatening with the bases loaded.However, as was the case most of the night, Northwest was able to make the pitches when it needed them most as it closed out.The win avenged Lufkin’s 7-1 victory in the opening game of the tournament Sunday night.Lufkin fell in a 6-5 heartbreaker Wednesday night before being rained out on Thursday. Northwest advanced to the championship round with its third consecutive win.It will face Washington County in the championship game at 3 p.m. today. Northwest would need two wins in order to claim the title.Meanwhile, Lufkin, under legendary coach Bud Maddux, had a strong summer come to an end after racing to the District 1 championship with an undefeated record.Lufkin Minors rained out — The Lufkin Minors’ quest for a Section 1 title will have to wait an extra day after being pushed back to today.Thursday’s scheduled game between Harvey and Weimar was pushed back to Friday due to rains in the area.Lufkin will face the winner of that game at 3 p.m. this afternoon in Bastrop.A win would send Lufkin to the Section 1 title and the Texas East State Tournament. A loss would set up a winner-take-all game for the championship. Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lufkin Little League Sports Baseball Games And Toys Josh Havard Author email Follow Josh Havard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Lufkin firefighters sue city, seek $1 millionSpare relationship causes awkward splitMan charged with driving stolen motorcycle while in possession of methFourth of July festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Ellen Trout ParkDuo charged with delivery of meth, cocaine, PCP and marijuana after allegedly evading traffic stop on Frank AvenueNew AB/C director embraces coming home, slowing downLufkin Juniors take Section 1 titleALL THINGS HISTORICAL: A Texas Independence Day traditionAngelina County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in East TexasPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 10 arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
