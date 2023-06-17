A Lufkin man who had been arrested on a charge of public intoxication died shortly after his arrival Friday night at the Angelina County Jail, according to Sheriff Tom Selman.
He was pronounced dead at a Lufkin hospital after being transported there by ambulance when he was found slumped over and unresponsive during an observational check at the jail, Selman said.
“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.
The man had been assessed by medical staff at the jail at 9:52 p.m., around nine minutes after his arrival and placement in a detoxification area separate from other detainees due to his seemingly intoxicated state, according to Selman. Medical staff aroused the man to raise his coherence and awareness level.
He was placed on 10-minute observation checks and was seen by the jail nurse at 10:56 p.m., when his vital signs were checked and found within range expected for a person under the influence of an intoxicating substance, Selman said.
Thirty minutes later, during the 10-minute check at 11:26 p.m., the man acknowledged the jail officer, but at 11:36 p.m., he was found slumped over and was not responding, according to Selman.
Jail officers immediately began taking lifesaving measures and summoned EMS, and the man was transported by Lufkin Fire ambulance to St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Selman said.
The Texas Rangers were notified of the incident and responded to the jail, and an investigation has been initiated, as is standard procedure on any in-custody death.
An autopsy has been ordered.
The man was arrested Friday night in the 1200 block of Sayers Street after Lufkin police received a report of an intoxicated man sitting on a street curb, Selman said. He was reportedly mumbling, not making sense and intoxicated when the responding officer arrived and transported him to the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.