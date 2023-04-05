Lufkin police arrested Terry Hayter Jr., 30, of Lufkin, after he exposed himself to a store clerk at South Timberland Drive Family Dollar Monday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.

The clerk told officers that Hayter exposed himself after she approached to ask if he needed help. She said she then walked away without acknowledging Hayter’s actions and had another employee call 911.

