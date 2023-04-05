Lufkin police arrested Terry Hayter Jr., 30, of Lufkin, after he exposed himself to a store clerk at South Timberland Drive Family Dollar Monday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
The clerk told officers that Hayter exposed himself after she approached to ask if he needed help. She said she then walked away without acknowledging Hayter’s actions and had another employee call 911.
Hayter left the store before officers arrived, but he was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after returning to the store two hours later, Pebsworth said.
Hayter was arrested earlier this year on similar charges after being tied to three incidents that occurred in December and February in which he exposed himself to two women and a teenage girl at Lufkin-area stores. An additional witness in those cases reported seeing Hayter touch himself inappropriately and leave bodily fluid on a store floor in February, Pebsworth said.
Hayter was taken into custody at his home on Feb. 16 on charges of indecency with a child by exposure and indecent exposure.
He was released from jail on March 1 after posting a collective $55,000 bond.
Hayter’s bond in the Monday incident has been set at $60,000. He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
