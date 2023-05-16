featured top story breaking Lufkin police: Male victim dies after being shot late Monday at East Denman Avenue apartment complex By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lufkin police investigate a late Monday shooting at an apartment complex on East Denman Avenue in which a male victim died. Lufkin Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A male victim died after being shot late Monday at an apartment complex on East Denman Avenue, according to a report from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital "where he succumbed to his wound," Pebsworth said.A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. at Sunrise Landing II in the 1200 block of East Denman, the report states."Due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect, only limited details can be released," Pebsworth said.The shooting remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crime Criminal Law Police Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police charge man with assaulting stranger at Catfish King salad barAces Full holding poker tournament to benefit family of man who was fatally shot at his Wells homePolk County sheriff’s deputy injured in rollover crash5/13/23 Restaurant inspectionsGardner pitches Hornets to Round 3Man with knife wound tells deputies his girlfriend stabbed himMan who fled from vehicle crash capturedLufkin man being held without bail in connection with sexual assault of childMan charged with stabbing woman 'more than a dozen times' at Lufkin homeless campHealth district approves salary for new administrator, begins redrafting cooperative agreement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.