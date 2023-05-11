Lufkin police arrested a man Wednesday night after he burned items in another man’s yard before attempting to set the victim on fire, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Greg Anthony Rodriguez Sr., 44, of Lufkin, was taken into custody on charges of arson and aggravated assault after he wrecked the vehicle in which he fled from the scene on Lufkin Avenue, less than a mile from the Angelina County Jail, Pebsworth said. He remained in the jail on a collective $200,000 bond as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.

Recommended for you