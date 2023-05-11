Lufkin police arrested a man Wednesday night after he burned items in another man’s yard before attempting to set the victim on fire, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Greg Anthony Rodriguez Sr., 44, of Lufkin, was taken into custody on charges of arson and aggravated assault after he wrecked the vehicle in which he fled from the scene on Lufkin Avenue, less than a mile from the Angelina County Jail, Pebsworth said. He remained in the jail on a collective $200,000 bond as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to Ridge Street, where a man told them he walked outside to check on his barking dogs and found an unknown man setting fire to an old cabinet, sink and doghouse, according to Pebsworth.
“The man told officers he confronted the suspect — later identified as Rodriguez — and Rodriguez told him they burned him, so he was going to burn them,” Pebsworth said. “The man said Rodriguez then poured gasoline on the man’s arm and struck a lighter at him as if trying to set him on fire.”
Rodriguez then fled in a white van, the man told officers.
A short time later, a dispatcher told officers that a van matching the suspect’s vehicle had just wrecked on Lufkin Avenue near the Loop 287 intersection, Pebsworth said. Officers arrived and took Rodriguez into custody without further incident.
Rodriguez has been arrested in Angelina County 16 times on charges including assault/family violence, possession of a prohibited weapon, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.
