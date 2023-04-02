A Lufkin police officer wounded a robber-turned-carjacker early Sunday morning, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The suspect wrecked a stolen SUV into the Big’s store at 1902 W. Frank Ave. about 3:20 a.m. before robbing the store and threatening to kill the clerk, she said.
He then ran to the Whataburger at 102 S. John Redditt Drive where he threatened to kill a drive-thru customer before grabbing the customer by the neck and stealing his SUV, she said.
In both incidents, the suspect alluded to having a gun while reaching into his waistband, Pebsworth said.
She said an officer responding to the gas station robbery arrived at Whataburger to witness the carjacking in progress. The officer tried to stop the carjacking by blocking the drive-thru with his patrol vehicle. That is when the suspect drove the stolen SUV forward, toward the officer and the officer fired.
The suspect was wounded in the legs but continued driving the stolen vehicle north on Loop 287 on the wrong side of the road with officers in pursuit, Pebsworth said.
At the Loop 287/U.S. 69 underpass, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered from the road into a tree line off Allen Gin Road, according to Pebsworth, who said he was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s injury before Lufkin Fire transported him to a local hospital. The suspect was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. As of 10 a.m., he was listed in stable condition.
The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. Per Lufkin Police Department policy, the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
She said the vehicle wrecked as Big’s was reported stolen in Beaumont, where the police department is investigating a series of similar crimes that occurred two hours before the incidents in Lufkin.
The two departments are sharing information and working on a joint investigation, she said.
Pebsworth said the suspect has been arrested 10 times in the state of Texas on offenses including two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against an elderly individual, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, evading arrest and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was released from prison early on a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently on parole.
She said the department will notify the Texas Department of Criminal Justice about Sunday’s incidents.
She said police are continuing their investigation into the robbery and carjacking.
