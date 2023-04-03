Lufkin police identified the early Sunday morning robbery-turned-carjacking suspect as a December 2022 parolee with 10 previous arrests, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

Pebsworth said Jamelle Yantoine Parker, 35, of Amarillo, was paroled from prison on Dec. 19, 2022. He was arrested and taken to an out-of-town hospital following Sunday’s incidents.