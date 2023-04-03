Lufkin police identified the early Sunday morning robbery-turned-carjacking suspect as a December 2022 parolee with 10 previous arrests, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Pebsworth said Jamelle Yantoine Parker, 35, of Amarillo, was paroled from prison on Dec. 19, 2022. He was arrested and taken to an out-of-town hospital following Sunday’s incidents.
She said he is being released from the hospital Monday and will be taken to the Angelina County Jail on numerous charges.
Parker has been arrested 10 times in the state of Texas on offenses, including two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against an elderly individual, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, evading arrest and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was released from prison early on a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was to be on parole until July 1, 2026.
Pebsworth said the department will notify the Texas Department of Criminal Justice about Sunday’s incidents.
Parker wrecked a stolen SUV into the Big’s store at 1902 W. Frank Ave. about 3:20 a.m. before robbing the store and threatening to kill the clerk, she said.
He then ran to the Whataburger at 102 S. John Redditt Drive where he threatened to kill a drive-thru customer before grabbing the customer by the neck and stealing his SUV, she said.
In both incidents, Parker alluded to having a gun while reaching into his waistband, Pebsworth said.
She said an officer responding to the gas station robbery arrived at Whataburger to witness the carjacking in progress. The officer tried to stop the carjacking by blocking the drive-thru with his patrol vehicle. That is when Parker drove the stolen SUV forward toward the officer and the officer fired.
Parker was wounded in the legs but continued driving the stolen vehicle north on Loop 287 on the wrong side of the road with officers in pursuit, Pebsworth said.
At the Loop 287/US 69 underpass, Parker lost control of the vehicle and veered from the road into a tree line off Allen Gin Road, according to Pebsworth, who said he was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers applied a tourniquet to his injury before Lufkin Fire transported him to a local hospital. He has been in an out-of-town hospital under Lufkin police supervision since Sunday morning.
The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. Per Lufkin Police Department policy, the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Pebsworth said Parker carjacked a woman who was airing up her tires at a convenience store around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Beaumont Police Department. About an hour later, he robbed a Beaumont convenience store and threatened the clerk’s life.
After fleeing the gas station robbery, he drove the stolen SUV into a glass entrance at Parkdale Mall and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two separate jewelry and perfume kiosks, according to a press release from Beaumont police, she said.
A search of the stolen Beaumont vehicle uncovered what appeared to be sales tags that had been removed from jewelry, Pebsworth said. Parker also was wearing a large amount of gold jewelry at the time of his arrest.
Lufkin police are working with Beaumont police on the return of the vehicle and jewelry, Pebsworth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.