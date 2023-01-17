Dozens of Lufkin residents took a walk Monday down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to honor the memory of the civil rights leader killed nearly 55 years ago.

Many marching were dressed in black or wearing shirts commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work. And there is still work to be done to address the pervasive inequalities in the United States, according to some of those residents.

