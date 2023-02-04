NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin football program announced the signing of 17 recruits earlier this week. Following s a list of the signees along with what the SFA coaching staff had to say about them.
Sebastian Sagar: 6-foot-4 220, LB, Rhode Island
“Sebastian is a long, rangy LB that can roll. Adding a versatile player on the defensive Side of the ball.” — Cameron Rogers
Connor Mullins: 6-foot-2 250 TE, UMHB
Efficient target in the redzone, Mullins recorded two touchdowns on three receptions in the 2021 season.
Nate Adams: 6-foot-6, 315, OT, Hawaii University
Nate was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Flower Mound High School and a two-time 6-6A first-team all-district in ‘19 and ‘20. He was selected to play in the 2021 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and won the VYPE DFW 2020 Preseason Offensive Lineman of the Year Fan Poll.
Xavier Potts: 6-foot, 290, DT, Southern University
“From Southern University, this young man is strong and very athletic will be an immediate impact player for the jacks up front.” — Ike Eguae
Jaylin Tolbert: 6-foot-2 220 WR, Georgia State University
Played in eight games in 2022 for Georgia State, primarily on special teams. Was awarded all-sState, all-region, and All-Lakelands at Greenwood High School.
“Jaylin is a powerful athlete with 3 years left to compete for the Lumberjacks. His competitiveness and work ethic make him a great fit for what we’re building here.” — Kevin Bleil
Adrian Shepherd: 6-foot, 200 S, Washington State University
As a junior at McKinney High School, Adrian was named honorable mention all-district after making 94 tackles with four for loss, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Anthony Williams: 6-foot-1, 220, RB, UCF
“Anthony was highly recruited coming out of HS. Several Power 5 offers. He comes to SFA with a new opportunity in a scheme that suits him. He will be a tremendous runner between the tackles.” — Eric Stephens
Brock Bolfing: 6-foot-2, 190, QB, Blinn
This past year, Brock recorded 1,173 yards, ten touchdowns, and 130.3 yards per game in nine total games for the Buccaneers.
“Brock will be a great addition to the QB Room. He works hard as anybody in America and he is unbelievable in terms of football IQ. Brock will make a positive impact on the team.” — Jared May
Khi’yon Wafer: 6-foot-1, 190, WR, University of Houston
“We are very excited about Khi’Yon. He is an explosive playmaker that can impact the game in a lot of different ways!” — Kevin Bleil
Jaden Stewart: 6-foot, 220, RB, Prairie View A&M
During his time at PVAMU, Jaden recorded a total of 386 attempts, 1992 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 64.3 yards per game.
Tyler Kirkess: 6-foot-2 190, WR, UV-Wise
This past year, Tyler recorded 33 receptions, 454 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
Paul Miller: 6-foot-2, 195, DB, Charleston University
During the past year, Miller recorded 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.
“Paul is a Graduate transfer from the University of Charleston with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Miller was a standout at Lanier HS. he is a versatile, lengthy DB that has experience at all positions in the secondary. He is a veteran player who will provide experience and leadership during his final season with the Lumberjacks.” — Nik Nelson
Marseille Taylor: 6-foot-2 190, S, Riverside City
“We are excited to have Marseille join the Lumberjack family! He joins us from two championship caliber programs. This lock down safety will help keep the wins coming!” — Marcus Trice
Jarvis Anderson: 5-foot-10, 165 CB, Taylor HS
In the 2021 season, Jarvis recorded a forced fumble, fumble recovery touchdown, three interceptions, and a pick-six.
Issac Jones: 6-foot-1, 185, WR, Nacogdoches HS
“We are excited to add another hometown athlete from Nacogdoches HS. Isaac was a “jack of all trades” in high school, playing a little bit of everything, so we are excited to see him excel as he focuses in on one position!” — Kevin Bleil
Dawaun Harris Jr.: 5-foot-11, 180, S, Woodlawn, LA
“We are excited to have DJ join our Lumberjack family. He plays the game with tremendous effort and covers ground fast. He matches that effort in the classroom as well.” — Marcus Trice
Jacob Hand: 6-foot-1, 165, K, Mansfield
“Jacob is a Punter, Kicker combo guy that can excel in all 3 facets of the kicking game. He won multiple MVP awards at our Specialist Camp this past July. A multiple time football all-district selection at Mansfield High School for Coach Greg George, where he was also a multiple year starter on his high schools soccer team. A high academic kid with a great work ethic who will be a stud for the Lumberjacks.” — Nik Nelson
