SFA’s Derrick Tezeno goes up for a shot against CBU Sunday night. SFA hosts Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NACOGDOCHES — Nigel Hawkins scored 21 points and the SFA Lumberjacks busted open a tight game with a strong start to the second half to capture an 80-58 win over the California Baptist Lancers at the Johnson Coliseum Sunday night.

Hawkins scored eight points in the first six minutes but SFA was unable to pull away early. A.J. Cajuste scored six points in the final 2:30 of the first half as SFA stretch its advantage to 32-24.

