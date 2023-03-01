NACOGDOCHES — Nigel Hawkins scored 21 points and the SFA Lumberjacks busted open a tight game with a strong start to the second half to capture an 80-58 win over the California Baptist Lancers at the Johnson Coliseum Sunday night.
Hawkins scored eight points in the first six minutes but SFA was unable to pull away early. A.J. Cajuste scored six points in the final 2:30 of the first half as SFA stretch its advantage to 32-24.
Sadaidriene Hall started to take over in the second half as the ’Jacks used a 22-6 run to put the game away early. SFA eventually led 68-38 with 9:30 remaining and CBU (15-14, 7-9) never threatened.
Hall had his third straight double-digit game with 15 points while Cajuste had 12.
In a night dominated by the Lumberjacks, SFA (19-10, 11-5) led in: field goal percentage (53.4-34.5), three-point percentage (46.7-29.2), free-throw percentage (78.6-68.4), turnovers forced (15-8), steals (7-3), points off turnovers (23-8) and points in the paint (36-20).
Scotty Washington led CBU with 13 points while Bloudeau Tchoukuiegno had 12.
SFA returns to action at 6:30 tonight when it hosts Sam Houston. The ’Jacks close the regular season with a trip to Utah Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
SFA baseball 5, Northwestern State 4 — The SFA Lumberjacks wrapped up the Sugar Land Classic with a 5-4 win over former conference rival Northwestern State on Sunday afternoon.
Conner Wood started for SFA and worked six innings, striking out three and allowing two walks.
Colton Castilaw got the win in relief.
Skyler Jaco pitched the final two innings to record the save.
