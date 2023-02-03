LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — The SFA Lumberjacks fell in a big early hole and couldn’t catch up as they dropped a 73-67 decision to the New Mexico State Aggies Wednesday night.

Latrell Jossell and Sadaidrene Hall led SFA (15-8, 7-3) with 14 points apiece. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points.

Tags

Recommended for you