LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — The SFA Lumberjacks fell in a big early hole and couldn’t catch up as they dropped a 73-67 decision to the New Mexico State Aggies Wednesday night.
Latrell Jossell and Sadaidrene Hall led SFA (15-8, 7-3) with 14 points apiece. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points.
The ’Jacks were able to outscore the Aggies (8-14, 1-9) in 3-point percentage (35-29), free-throw percentage (68-57), bench points (30-24), and fast break points (13-10).
The offenses came out firing as they combined for 24 points in the first five minutes. After the game was tied 16-16, NMSU took charge with nine unanswered points.
The Lumberjacks trailed for the rest of the half, but ended the first 20 minutes on a high note, scoring six straight points to cut the margin to 40-38 at the break.
In the opening half, the Lumberjacks made 50% of their shots with the Aggies hitting 57%. Jossell had an impressive first half, nailing three deep shots and getting 11 points.
The second half was a different story for both teams, as they struggled to find the same rhythm. That stat hit SFA the hardest with the Lumberjacks missing six of their first seven shots.
That allowed the Aggies to go on an 11-2 run for their biggest lead at 51-40.
The ’Jacks finally found a groove and responded with a seven-point run, eventually cutting the deficit to one at 54-53.
However, that momentum swing didn’t last as they missed their next five shots, allowing the Aggies to grow their lead to 61-53.
The ’Jacks fought back once again with a Hall jumper cutting the margin back to a point. But time wasn’t on their side as the Aggies held off SFA for their first win in ten games.
A cold late shooting stretch proved costly for SFA. In the second half, the ’Jacks recorded a 38.5% field goal percentage (10-for-26), while the Aggies were 38.7% (12-for-31).
DaJuan Gordon led New Mexico State with 15 points and Deshawndre Washington had 13. Issa Muhammad and Doctor Bradley had 12 each and Anthony Roy put in 10.
SFA plays at Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ladyjacks adjust schedule — The SFA Ladyjacks made a pair of adjustments to their schedule due to weather in the area.
The Ladyjack’s game at Tarleton that was originally scheduled for Thursday, is now slated for 1 p.m. Monday.
SFA’s next home game against UTRGV is also being rescheduled. It was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday but it is now slated for 1 p.m. Thursday.
Two Lumberjacks named WAC field athletes of week — The Western Athletic Conference named Stephen F. Austin pole vaulter, Branson Ellis the WAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, and Nissi Kabongo was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Ellis won the New Mexico Team Challenge with a pole vault of 18’ 5.25” (5.62m) which is his season best. He is currently ranked 5th in the NCAA and ranked #1 in WAC. Kabongo finished 4th at the Texas Tech Open in the high jump with a mark of 5’ 11.25” (1.81m) which is her season best.
She is currently ranked 20th in the NCAA and ranked #1 in WAC.
