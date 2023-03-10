SFA basketball

SFA’s Robbie Armbrester goes up for a shot while A.J. Cajuste looks on during WAC tournament action in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

 SFAJacks.com

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Utah Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin 80-76 in the opening round of the WAC basketball tournament, closing the book on the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

The Lumberjacks struggled to get the offense going early as they were held to nine points in the first 10 minutes. Down 19-9, the ’Jacks finally got some momentum going and went on an 11-point run to take the lead at 20-19.

