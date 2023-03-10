LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Utah Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin 80-76 in the opening round of the WAC basketball tournament, closing the book on the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.
The Lumberjacks struggled to get the offense going early as they were held to nine points in the first 10 minutes. Down 19-9, the ’Jacks finally got some momentum going and went on an 11-point run to take the lead at 20-19.
The Trailblazers went into half with a 31-28 lead. The Lumberjacks shot 38% from the field and 14% from 3-point range. The score remained close all throughout the second half as the ‘Jacks stayed within six points. Trailing by three with a minute remaining, Latrell Jossell made his first three-pointer of the game to tie the score at 60. After two free-throws by the Trailblazers, Sadaidriene Hall made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to send this game into overtime.
The teams heated up in overtime with the game tied 71-71 with a minute remaining. A 6-0 Utah Tech run was too much for SFA to overcome..
Jossell led the Lumberjacks with 17 points. Nigel Hawkins finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Hall and Robbie Armbrester both put up 12 points with Hall being one rebound away from a double-double.
SFA beat the Trailblazers in: turnovers forced (17-10), points off turnovers (16-8), bench points (34-17), points in the paint (36-34), fastbreak points (21-12), and steals (10-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.