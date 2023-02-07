As many construction and maintenance projects continue throughout the nine-county Lufkin District, several major projects currently under construction continue to move toward completion.

“We are pleased with the progress of these major construction projects in the Lufkin District,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “There are many moving parts in each of these projects and as they each move toward completion, we urge drivers to be cautious, reduce speed and obey all traffic control as they drive near these work zones.”