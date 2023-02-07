As many construction and maintenance projects continue throughout the nine-county Lufkin District, several major projects currently under construction continue to move toward completion.
“We are pleased with the progress of these major construction projects in the Lufkin District,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “There are many moving parts in each of these projects and as they each move toward completion, we urge drivers to be cautious, reduce speed and obey all traffic control as they drive near these work zones.”
Updates for major construction projects currently underway include:
Angelina County
Diboll Relief Route: The Diboll Relief Route is an 8-mile construction project that began in April 2020, and is on schedule to be completed in 2025, weather permitting.
Sacyr Construction USA, LLC, is serving as contractor for the $140.8 million construction project. The project consists of the construction of a new freeway location on U.S. Highway 59 in Angelina County, from FM 2108 to 1.1 mile south of White Oak Creek. Work includes construction of the new freeway, grading, structures, concrete pavement and freeway signage.
Crews are currently hauling materials to the Conner bridge and the FM 1818 bridge. Concrete is being poured south of FM 1818 and crews continue to work on bridge overhangs, setting concrete for culvert wingwalls and placing abutment bridge headers.
Redland expansion: Work began in September 2022 on the U.S. Highway 59/Redland Expansion from FM 2021 to .34 miles north of state Loop 287 in Lufkin. The expansion project includes redesigning and upgrading main lanes of U.S. Highway 59 to interstate standards and potential future designation as I-69.
Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. is serving as contractor for the $63.1 million construction project that is dedicated to improving safety and mobility on U.S. Highway 59. Work will include upgrading existing highway by constructing frontage roads that will provide controlled access to northbound and southbound lanes. Access to main lanes will be allowed via entrance and exit ramps.
Crews continue to work on placing embankment and drill shafts for the bridges along Winston 8 Ranch and clearing rights-of-way. Projected completion date is set for late 2025, weather permitting.
U.S. Highway59/state Loop 287 Moffett Drive expansion: The $19.3 million construction project is located on U.S. Highway 59/SL 287 in Lufkin. Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. is serving as contractor for the project that is designed to convert non-freeway roadway to meet interstate standards. Work includes the construction of a four-lane freeway and the construction of southbound and northbound two-lane frontage roads from Old Moffett Road to state Highway 103.
Crews are currently forming and pouring concrete for driveways and sidewalks through the work zone. Projected time of completion in set for late 2023, weather permitting.
Polk County
U.S. Highway 190: The $27.5 million construction project on U.S. Highway 190 includes intersection improvements consisting of right and left turn lanes from the Livingston city limits to 4 miles west near FM 1276.
Vulcan Materials Asphalt and Construction LLC, Conroe, is serving as contractor for the project. Crews continue to work on constructing shoulders and adding material for new crossroad structures. Projected time of completion is set for January 2025, weather permitting.
U.S. Highway 59 (Corrigan Relief Route): The $172.8 million construction of the Corrigan Relief Route began in late 2022 and is designed to bring U.S. Highway 59 to interstate standards with the construction of new northbound and southbound highway lanes with controlled access that is being constructed on the west side of Corrigan. The 7-mile project will include overpasses at the United Pacific Railroad, U.S. Highway 287 and at Union Springs Road; entrance and exit ramps will be added at U.S. Highway 59 tie-ins and at the U.S. Highway 287 overpass. The project will be built to promote public safety, improve emergency evacuations and support freight transport.
James Construction Group LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is serving as contractor for the project. Crews are currently clearing and doing earthwork for construction and utilities are being relocated. Projected date of completion is set for March 2026, weather permitting.
Nacogdoches County
U.S. Highway 59/state Loop 224 south direct connector: This $86.9 million construction project includes construction of new U.S. Highway 59 main lanes that will directly connect to state Loop 224 just south of state Highway 7 and is being built to interstate standards. The project also includes the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing U.S. Highway 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the construction of frontage roads for state Loop 224 between state Highway 7 and Business 59.
Longview Bridge and Road is serving as contractor for the project that began in 2017 and is scheduled to be completed in the late 2023. Crews are currently constructing feeder roads and driveways on the north end of the project and setting concrete barriers along the northbound feeder road on the south end of the project.
U.S. Highway 96: There are currently three on-going construction projects on U.S. Highway 96. Work to improve this major hurricane evacuation route will improve traffic flow and enhance safety.
A $4.2 million construction project is designed to rehabilitate existing roadway/mill and inlay from just south of FM 1751 to just north of state Highway 103 in San Augustine County. Moore Brothers Construction is serving as contractor for the project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting Crews are currently working to prepare right-of-way and working on shoulders.
The second construction project is located just south of FM 417 to the San Augustine County line in Shelby County. The $16.4 million construction project will include additional width for a passing lane to this section of roadway. Pinto Construction is serving as contractor for the project. Crews are currently setting barricades and preparing right-of-way. Projected time of completion in mid-2024, weather permitting.
The third construction project on U.S. Highway 96 is in Shelby County from 1 mile south of state Loop 500 to just south of FM 417. The $9.5 million project also will add width for a passing lane in this section of roadway. Crews are currently working to prepare right-of-way and level-up surfacing. Moore Brothers Construction is serving as contractor for the project that is set for completion in early 2024, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.