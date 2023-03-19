Crime scene

NACOGDOCHES — Police are still seeking clues in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Nacogdoches man late Monday night on South Street.

On Thursday, police publicly identified the man as Tyatrick Coutee, 45 of Nacogdoches, after notifying his next of kin.

