Automobile accident

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an Alvin man after an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Tuesday on state Highway 94 near FM 3258, according to a report from DPS media staff.

Nathan Reach, 28, was not injured during the crash and was placed under arrest and transported to the Angelina County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense, and failing to meet the requirements upon striking a fixture, a misdemeanor offense.

