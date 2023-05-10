Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an Alvin man after an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Tuesday on state Highway 94 near FM 3258, according to a report from DPS media staff.
Nathan Reach, 28, was not injured during the crash and was placed under arrest and transported to the Angelina County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense, and failing to meet the requirements upon striking a fixture, a misdemeanor offense.
Around 10:35 a.m., Reach was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Kia passenger car when he reportedly drove off the road to the left and struck a light pole. He fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, the report states.
Lt. Wesley Waggonner of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said his office was called out after the wrecked vehicle was seen on the side of the road.
“A witness watched the driver run from the scene, between two Hudson ISD schools,” Waggonner said.
Additional officers from the city of Hudson, Hudson ISD police and the Texas Forest Service joined the effort.
Investigators flew drones over the search area and were about to deploy tracking dogs when they received information that the suspect may be outside the search area, Waggonner said.
“A unit drove by as the man was walking out of the woods,” Waggoner said.
Despite Reach's driver’s license records listing an Alvin address, Waggonner said he has had multiple encounters with him in the Lufkin area.
Reach told investigators he fled because he was scared after the crash. A records search showed he did not have any outstanding warrants.
Due to the location of where the driver fled, two Hudson ISD campuses were placed under a temporary lockdown for security purposes until the driver was located, according to the DPS statement.
