Mangla at hospital

Dr. Vivek Mangla, in black, electrophysiologist/cardiologist, poses with the Cardiac Cath Lab team at Woodland Heights Medical Center after implanting the first MOMENTUM implantable cardioverter defibrillator at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Hospital CEO Jose A. Echavarria is at far left.

New technology in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) that can not only shock a patient out of a life-threatening rhythm but can give doctors important information that can extend a patient’s life and potentially reduce heart failure readmissions is now available in the Lufkin area.

Dr. Vivek Mangla, MD PC of ACE Cardiology, implanted the first MOMENTUM implantable cardioverter defibrillator at Woodland Heights Medical Center.