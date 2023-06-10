Dr. Vivek Mangla, in black, electrophysiologist/cardiologist, poses with the Cardiac Cath Lab team at Woodland Heights Medical Center after implanting the first MOMENTUM implantable cardioverter defibrillator at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Hospital CEO Jose A. Echavarria is at far left.
New technology in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) that can not only shock a patient out of a life-threatening rhythm but can give doctors important information that can extend a patient’s life and potentially reduce heart failure readmissions is now available in the Lufkin area.
Dr. Vivek Mangla, MD PC of ACE Cardiology, implanted the first MOMENTUM implantable cardioverter defibrillator at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
The MOMENTUM device includes HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic, which detects a heart failure exacerbation with an average of 34-day advance notice.
HeartLogic combines data from five physiological sensors evaluating heart sounds, night heart rate, respiration, activity levels and thoracic impedance through the implantable device and generates heart failure management reports available through remote home monitoring system. This utilizes the fast-developing field of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine.
Mangla said Woodland Heights Medical Center’s reputation as the region’s heart hospital makes revolutionary medical procedures and devices available to local patients.
‘‘We have done a number of first-in–the-country procedures at Woodland Heights and are proud to bring this latest technology to East Texas,’’ he said.
