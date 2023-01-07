Citizens will be able to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 16 with a parade that kicks off at noon and ends at Jones Park, where a program will follow.

Those participating in the parade will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Lufkin ISD District Education Center at 701 N. First St. and will march over to Jones Park at noon, City Councilman Robert Shankle said.

