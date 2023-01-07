Citizens will be able to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 16 with a parade that kicks off at noon and ends at Jones Park, where a program will follow.
Those participating in the parade will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Lufkin ISD District Education Center at 701 N. First St. and will march over to Jones Park at noon, City Councilman Robert Shankle said.
“A majority of the participants will be walking, but we will have a golf cart for people that can’t finish the walk,” he said. “We’ll take them on to Jones Park.”
The program at Jones Park will consist of a poster contest in which its participants also will submit an essay, Shankle said. Third, fourth and fifth grade students will be competing, and first-, second- and third-place winners in each grade level will receive a prize.
“We want students to be involved so they can really know the history and the dreams Martin Luther King Jr. had, as well as the changes that he brought to the world,” he said. “It’s very important that we have the younger generation learn and keep the legacy going.”
After the contest, Lufkin Forward will be providing lunch for guests, Shankle said.
“I would tell people to come out and be involved in the community because even though it’s a parade for Martin Luther King Jr., it’s about bringing everyone together,” he said. “We’re celebrating unity and strength — it doesn’t matter the color or anything like that, it just matters that everyone is working together to make this world a better place.”
