Lufkin Troop 104177 took the top spot in the annual “Bling Your Booth” contest during the annual Girl Scout Cookie season.
There were 60 entries across 26 Southeast Texas counties during the program.
“Bling Your Booth” is a challenge extended as part of the Cookie Program to showcase troop talent, involvement and how the pillars of the Cookie Program are being exemplified, according to information from the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council.
Troops are required to set a group sales goal, show what the troop will be using the proceeds earned for and display the main five skills of the program.
“As Girl Scouts, Troop 104177 members exemplify innovation, dedication and perseverance,” troop leader Jennifer La Corte said. “They saw a chance to jump into Cookie Season with both feet, and the parents, guardians, friends and family of the girls in the troop took action to help bring their vision to life.
‘‘I am so proud of all the hard work that the girls put in and incredibly thankful for the support each of the girls receive outside of the troop to support their Girl Scout journey.”
The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, according to information from Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council.
By being involved in their community, the members of Troop 104177 have become leaders, and their accomplishments reflect citizenship skills that set them apart for their future life goals, La Corte said.
