The Men’s Fieldhouse will be teaching men 18 and older the skills they need to succeed in a job and in life via a 12-week series of classes that start Monday.
The Men’s Fieldhouse was founded in 2017 as a faith-based education center that aims to provide men with a sense of purpose, direction and soft job skills via its classes, executive director Clay Alverson said.
“Some of the men simply need a hand up after incarceration and/or addiction,” he said. “Our hope is to prepare them for further training or to go directly into the workforce.”
Classes take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5-8:15 p.m. and run for 12 weeks, Alverson said. Each class starts with a meal and includes a soft job skills program, an entry-level computer class, financial training and a character building Bible study.
“Our classes help men to deal with their past that may be holding them back and learn what employers are looking for in an employee,” he said. “By the end of the semester, they will have interviewing skills, a digital resume and will be able to find job recruitment websites and apply for employment.”
The class is free and open to men who are 18 or older, sober and willing to commit to the full 12 weeks, Alverson said.
“Men can gain the skills and confidence to look for and secure employment, deal with past issues and build a brighter future for themselves and their family,” he said.
