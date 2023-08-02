The Men’s Fieldhouse is currently registering participants for its next semester, which starts Aug. 21.
The nonprofit organization’s goal is to minister to the whole man — emotionally, physically, economically and spiritually, according to executive director Clay Alverson.
The curriculum is titled ‘‘Jobs for Life,’’ which helps work through resumes, a career search and exploring what type of job for which an individual may best be suited, according to Alverson.
‘‘We use what’s called a career key,’’ he said. ‘‘It asks a lot of the same questions over and over in different ways. That helps the guys think about what they’re geared toward. The curriculum also goes into what’s holding you back? What are your roadblocks? And helps them deal with that.’’
Developing a resume and practice interview with employers in the community also are a part of the curriculum.
A Bible study titled ‘‘Authentic Manhood’’ helps with character building, he said.
‘‘It just tells them what God created man to do, because men certainly don’t know these days based on what society tells them you’re supposed to be or what you’re supposed to be doing,’’ Alverson said. ‘‘There are a lot of mixed messages out there.’’
Church membership or a commitment of faith are not required to participate, Alverson said. ‘‘We talk about our faith and just lay it out there.’’
The free classes start with a meal and Bible study on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Jobs for Life sessions are Monday and Thursday nights, while Tuesday nights is a computer class taught by Life Tech, a nonprofit learning facility that focuses on teaching information technology that is a part of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education.
Those classes allow men to receive certifications for a lot of different computer programs, he said.
Alverson said the Men’s Fieldhouse is seeking funding to offer two short-term classes for the upcoming semester: ‘‘Life Skills’’ and ‘‘Fatherhood and Domestic Violence.’’ Both classes are about 12 hours apiece, he said.
‘‘The reason we want to offer these short-term classes, and offer them for free, is many guys are told to get these by adult probation or CPS. It can help a man’s case to get visitation with his children or get custody of his children. Bottom line, it’ll keep some of them out of jail.’’
Alverson believes the class is a ‘‘no brainer’’ for somebody who can do community service and is trying to work off a fine or ticket.
He said keeping someone in jail who can’t pay a fine or ticket is a ‘‘lose-lose situation’’ for taxpayers. ‘‘Not only can they not pay their fine, but now we’re having to pay to incarcerate them and they’re not getting anything from it.’’
The two new classes, which also are free, will be taught Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
‘‘We want to build relationships,’’ Alverson said. ‘‘That’s the key. We’re trying to keep people out of jail.’’
He said the nonprofit has been well-received by the community, and he takes every opportunity to speak on behalf of the work done by the Men’s Fieldhouse. ‘‘They provide well for us and support what we do.’’
Alverson has kept in touch with almost all the graduates since he became executive director in 2020. He knows where the men are at, what they’re doing and how they’re doing.
‘‘Most of the time, people don’t understand why some men are not employed,’’ he said. ‘‘They’re healthy. It looks like they could work. Some of them are lazy, but that’s not always the case. Many of the guys that come to us have suffered child abuse — emotionally, physically, sexually — and they have PTSD. They’re damaged, and so we try to help them work through that.’’
Those interested in joining can reach Alverson at (936) 632-2035 or email clay@themensfieldhouse.org. Classes meet at 1813 E. Denman Ave.
‘‘We don’t do background checks simply because — surprise, surprise — these guys have a background,’’ Alverson said. ‘‘We’re not worried about what that background was. As I tell the guys, ‘We’re more interested in your future than we are in your past.’
‘‘There are second chances. God is a God of many chances. We approach it the same way.’’
