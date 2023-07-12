Michaels

The new Lufkin Michaels is now open in the former Best Buy location in the South Loop Crossing shopping center.

The largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America is now open in Lufkin and throwing a party to celebrate its new location.

Micheals will host a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the new store in the former Best Buy location at 4505 S. Medford Drive Suite 203 in the South Loop Crossing shopping center.

