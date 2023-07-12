The largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America is now open in Lufkin and throwing a party to celebrate its new location.
Micheals will host a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the new store in the former Best Buy location at 4505 S. Medford Drive Suite 203 in the South Loop Crossing shopping center.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Lufkin community to their new Michaels,” said Jacob Glick, store manager. “With many of our team members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Lufkin’s creative community of artists, DIY-ers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”
The event will offer free face-painting, prize drawings, take-and-make banners, Maker demos, giveaways and more, in addition to grilled burgers and lemonade from Main Squeeze, according to Michaels intern Katherine Rodriguez.
The Lufkin store features self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center and a curated assortment of supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading and scrapbooking. It also is one of several new Michaels stores with an updated format featuring self-service “buy online pick-up in store” and curbside pick-up.
“At Michaels, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life,” said Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of Michaels. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Lufkin.”
The store will provide numerous full- and part-time jobs. Those interested can visit michaels.com/jobs to view open positions. To stay up to date on the latest crafting inspiration and news from Michaels, follow them on social media @michaelsstores.
