J.J. Montgomery, left, and Guy Davis pose inside Shands Gymnasium during a recent visit. Davis, the long-time head basketball coach and athletic director at Angelina College, has retired and passed those titles to Montgomery.
J.J. Montgomery, left, and Guy Davis pose inside Shands Gymnasium during a recent visit. Davis, the long-time head basketball coach and athletic director at Angelina College, has retired and passed those titles to Montgomery.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Guy Davis looks on from the sidelines during his tenure as the Roadrunners head coach.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College head coach and athletic director J.J. Montgomery looks on from the sideline during a game against Paris.
Guy Davis spent 46 years with Angelina College, serving as the men’s head basketball coach and athletic director. Over those years, he encountered countless players and coaches, all of whom he considered special pieces of his life.
This past year, as Davis stepped aside from AC and into retirement, one of those former players was there to receive the long-held torch.
J.J. Montgomery, who just finished his second season as the Roadrunners men’s head basketball coach, was earlier this year named AC’s new athletic director, succeeding his mentor.
Montgomery played for Davis’ Roadrunner teams from 2001-03, finishing as the all-time leader in both single-season and career scoring. In fact, his retired jersey rests inside Shands Gymnasium. Yet his basketball skills alone weren’t going to be the primary indicator of his future role, Davis said during a recent interview.
“I was fortunate that J.J. was here in Lufkin, so I’d known of him for years before he played for me,” Davis said. “I knew his mom and dad, and they’re really great people. So yeah, everybody knew J.J. was a special person. It wasn’t just me.
“J.J. was one of those people who knew what he could do. He moved around, playing professionally overseas, coaching a little at the JUCO level, coaching at the high school level. He was successful everywhere he went.”
When Davis needed a new men’s basketball coach in 2021, he found Montgomery coaching a girls’ high school team. One conversation with the school’s principal told Davis all he needed to hear about Montgomery’s character.
“I talked to the principal, and I asked about J.J.,” Davis said. “The principal told me J.J. was Teacher of the Year in his first year. You didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what J.J. was.”
Under Davis’ leadership, AC athletics programs grew in both size and achievements. The college now boasts six teams: men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, baseball and softball. The Lady Roadrunners softball team won the college’s first national championship in 2014, and there have been numerous national tournament appearances, along with several All-Americans in every sport.
Montgomery was one of those All-Americans. Asked if he could have pictured this scenario back when he was a player, he simply laughed.
“No, because at the time, being that young, all we did was think about playing basketball,” Montgomery said. “My dream was to play in the NBA, maybe play overseas, so at the time teaching kindergarten or high school, or teaching at a junior college, those thoughts never crossed my mind.
“To be sitting here next to this man today, in this position? You couldn’t make this up. This is all God, man. I’m speechless.”
Montgomery related how demanding Davis was as a coach, sharing a story of a game in which Montgomery scored 35 points, only to have Davis point out several missed free throws. It was, Davis said, his way of ensuring his players continued to push themselves.
“That’s what I want to take from him in this job: Just never settle,” Montgomery said. “Always do the best I can do. If you know coach Davis, you know this (program) is everything to him. He kept grinding and working hard, and that’s the mindset I have, to be dedicated and committed to Angelina College, and to see all of our sports succeed.
“Coach Davis laid a great foundation for all of us, and I’ve learned so much from him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.