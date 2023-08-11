A stunning piece of artwork in the Mosaic Center library is symbolic of the work the nonprofit agency does, according to executive director Rebecca Reid.
The blown-glass artwork by Chris McGahan is titled ‘‘Redento Raffinato,’’ an Italian phrase meaning ‘‘Redeemed Elegance.’’ It was auctioned off during a fundraiser several years ago then donated back to the center.
She said McGahan’s son convinced the master artisan he could ‘‘do something’’ with the broken pieces. Reid said the artist thought it was going to be too difficult to work with broken pieces of glass that had already been through the fire, but what he found is that if he worked on the inside first, the outside would take care of itself.
‘‘It’s just a beautiful representation of what happens here,’’ she said. ‘‘It’s a life-transforming work, and we get the honor of them donating it back to the Mosaic Center to represent the heart of what we do.’’
That ‘‘what’’ is an intense, 12-week course Job & Life Skills training program that helps class participants map out their plan for success, she said. Many of the volunteers who lead the class are retired teachers or former HR personnel who bring wisdom and guidance into the curriculum, she said.
‘‘So they’re helping overcome obstacles, first to identify what it is that’s keeping you from your best life now.’’ Reid said. ‘‘What are your dreams? What are your hopes? Let’s map it out. Now, let’s see what are the obstacles keeping you from getting there.
‘‘There are a lot of obstacles, and most of the time it’s our thinking, right? And so the Mosaic Center is going to give them the ability and the tools to begin to think differently about themselves, about life and about their future.’’
The volunteers help develop action plans to step students through the process of addressing the issues or roadblocks in their life, Reid said. Volunteers also are going to stretch students and get them to come out of their shell or comfort zone within the confines of a safe environment and begin to talk.
‘‘Then they draw out of them the best that they can see and begin to encourage them, build them up and strengthen them,’’ Reid said. ‘‘Maybe it’s fear and insecurity, or maybe it’s they just don’t think they have value.’’
Other classes focus on boundaries and relationships, parenting and accountability.
‘‘So many of our classes build on each other,’’ Reid said. ‘‘The teachers want them to put down the victim card because you cannot move forward if you continue to see yourself as a victim. So what can we do different to empower you, educate you, elevate your thinking and activate you to a successful future?’’
Reid said the goal of every teacher is to get students to first accept accountability for where are — whether they are in debt or for the choices they have made. The next step is to start giving students the necessary tools and real-life scenarios to help them see there is a way out.
Students learn Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word in computer classes, and keyboarding is a big part of that, helping students gain confidence, Reid said.
‘‘You would not believe how many of these students come in and have never touched a keyboard,’’ she said. ‘‘They’re so used to the phone or the iPad, so we’re trying to get them comfortable with a keyboard because any type of office position or, really a lot of positions, require that you’re going to have computer knowledge.’’
Students also visit Angelina College each week for a class that will help prepare them for the math or reading portion of the GED.
‘‘We get the whole gamut,’’ Reid said. ‘‘We take ladies 18 to 80 if they want employment and they’re still willing to seek employment. We want to help them.
‘‘And that’s what we’re about, really, empowering them and helping to get them to a point where they can become economically self-sufficient and create a successful future for themself and their families.’’
Reid said the center’s volunteers love getting to hear about the progress made by graduates afterward.
‘‘That’s a part of this program,’’ she said. ‘‘We don’t just throw them out of the nest after 12 weeks. We want to try to walk with them even further and create a supportive environment.
‘‘We try to bring them back together, touch base with them, provide information about job listings, encourage them to continue on with Angelina College and make sure they follow through on that path,’’ Reid said. ‘‘We’ve seen the evidence time and time again of the impact of this program in their life and in the lives of their children.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.