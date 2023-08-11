A stunning piece of artwork in the Mosaic Center library is symbolic of the work the nonprofit agency does, according to executive director Rebecca Reid.

The blown-glass artwork by Chris McGahan is titled ‘‘Redento Raffinato,’’ an Italian phrase meaning ‘‘Redeemed Elegance.’’ It was auctioned off during a fundraiser several years ago then donated back to the center.

Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.