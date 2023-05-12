NACOGDOCHES — County Judge Greg Sowell issued a disaster declaration Thursday afternoon after an overnight storm dumped as much as 7 inches of rain across parts of Nacogdoches County, flooding homes, businesses and roads as clogged streams and creek beds were overwhelmed with water.
Nearly four dozen roads were closed because of high water Thursday morning, and floodwater crept into businesses, homes and county government offices along Lanana and Banita creeks in Nacogdoches.
“These conditions will create a public safety hazard,” Sowell said in the disaster declaration, noting that “an effective response is beyond the capability” of local government.
Rain gauges around the country recorded between 3 to 7 inches of rain overnight. Recent storms have toppled trees and clogged creek beds, which contributed to to the flooding.
Banita Creek Hall, which is on the banks of the creek, suffered extensive damage after more than a foot of water entered the dance hall and event venue.
“There’s no time frame for everything right now. We’re assessing the situation,” said Jonathan Aviles, social media manager for Banita Creek Hall.
The Mill Room — an attached event space at Banita Creek — was “severely damaged” Aviles said. The back patio was destroyed. Several vehicles were water logged and the businesses’ dumpster washed away.
The venue will be shuttered until further notice, Aviles said.
A Nacogdoches County shop building and the environmental services office were both flooded within the same block, Sowell said.
Nearby, workers at the Depot Chevron convenience store spent the morning surveying damage and cleaning after about a foot of water flooded the store at West Main Street and Old Tyler Road.
It was unclear Thursday when the store might reopen.
A warehouse flooded and a fence was destroyed at the nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ on Ruby Street. Workers and volunteers were assessing damage Thursday, but most items in the warehouse are stored off the ground before being given to clients in need.
Banita Creek Park was heavily flooded. Debris washed in by floodwaters damaged a multiuse court that has primarily been used for pickleball over the past few months.
No houses around the park or the low-lying area to the southeast of downtown Nacogdoches appeared to have water still inside Thursday.
Close to downtown, East Main Street, Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Starr Avenue remained closed Thursday afternoon as floodwater receded.
The flood was devastating to some residents and business owners and a major inconvenience to others as traffic was rerouted around several major streets.
Pecan Park south of Starr Avenue was under several feet of water as was the Clint Dempsey Soccer Complex on Pilar Street.
Large portions of the commuter parking lot at Stephen F. Austin State University were flooded as was the university’s intramural sports field.
A technician from the U.S. Geological Survey was measuring creek flow Thursday morning at the bridge over Lanana Creek on College Street. Over the course of the morning, dozens of people stopped to take photographs of the high water there and on Wilson Drive.
A large group of bird watchers also settled along Wilson Drive Thursday morning, photographing and monitoring species of ducks and sandpipers that are rarely seen in Nacogdoches County.
The birds were migrating from South America to Alaska, said Cliff Shackelford, a Nacogdoches resident who retired in 2022 as the statewide non-game ornithologist for Texas Parks & Wildlife.
“These birds fly at night and were passing over the area but the storm forced them to land,” Shackelford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.