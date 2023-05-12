NACOGDOCHES — County Judge Greg Sowell issued a disaster declaration Thursday afternoon after an overnight storm dumped as much as 7 inches of rain across parts of Nacogdoches County, flooding homes, businesses and roads as clogged streams and creek beds were overwhelmed with water.

Nearly four dozen roads were closed because of high water Thursday morning, and floodwater crept into businesses, homes and county government offices along Lanana and Banita creeks in Nacogdoches.

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.

Recommended for you