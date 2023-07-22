NACOGDOCHES — A former McMichael Middle School teacher was held without bail Friday after being charged with a dozen counts of sex crimes involving a child.

Annaleigh Andrews, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday by Nacogdoches police and charged with three counts each of improper relationship between an educator and student, sexual assault of a child, child sex trafficking and enticing a child with intent to commit a felony, according to jail records.