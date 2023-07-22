NACOGDOCHES — A former McMichael Middle School teacher was held without bail Friday after being charged with a dozen counts of sex crimes involving a child.
Annaleigh Andrews, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday by Nacogdoches police and charged with three counts each of improper relationship between an educator and student, sexual assault of a child, child sex trafficking and enticing a child with intent to commit a felony, according to jail records.
Andrews was being arraigned Friday by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson. A request for Andrews’ arrest affidavit had not been filled by close of business Friday.
The age and gender of the student involved in the case was unclear Friday. Most middle school students are younger than 14. However, the sexual assault of a child charges in this case do not include an enhancement for involving a child younger than the age of 14.
Nacogdoches ISD officials learned of the “possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship” Wednesday and “immediately contacted law enforcement,” the district said in a statement posted to social media. The case was investigated by the district’s police department and handed over to Nacogdoches police, who declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.
“The teacher had resigned earlier this month before the allegation came to light and is no longer employed by the district. The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the district,” NISD officials said.
The trafficking charges are first-degree felonies, each punishable by up to life in prison. Human trafficking is typically a second-degree felony under Texas law, but it becomes a more serious crime if the victim is sexually assaulted.
Improper relationship between an educator and student and sexual assault of a child are a second-degree felonies. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Enticing a child is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
