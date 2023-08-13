NACOGDOCHES — An Ohio man accused of hauling nearly 26 pounds of cocaine through Nacogdoches remained jailed here Friday.

Brandon Lee White, 39, of Trotwood, Ohio, was arrested Thursday and charged with manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in what was the first large-scale drug bust for Nacogdoches Police Department’s new drug-detecting dog.

