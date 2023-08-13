NACOGDOCHES — An Ohio man accused of hauling nearly 26 pounds of cocaine through Nacogdoches remained jailed here Friday.
Brandon Lee White, 39, of Trotwood, Ohio, was arrested Thursday and charged with manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in what was the first large-scale drug bust for Nacogdoches Police Department’s new drug-detecting dog.
White was stopped in the 7000 block of Northwest Stallings Drive around 9:40 a.m. Thursday for a traffic violation, according to the daily activity log from the police department.
Police noted White showed “signs of deception, nervous behavior and unlikely reasons for travel.”
“During the traffic stop, officers gained consent to search the vehicle. NPD’s newest K9, Hamer, also alerted on the vehicle that Brandon was operating,” Sgt. Brett Ayres, the department’s spokesman said in an email. “During the narcotics investigation officers located 25.8 pounds of cocaine in an after market storage compartment within the vehicle.”
The drug charge is a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to life in prison.
Hamer, an 18-month-old Belgian shepherd, is a recent recruit. He was bred in Poland and trained at Liberty Hill.
He spent two weeks with handler officer Atticus Shelton before his first patrol shift Aug. 1.
“I’m excited to see his potential as he progresses in his career,” Shelton said.
Hamer was purchased using funds seized by Nacogdoches police, chief Scott Weems said.
“We are happy to have Hamer join us in serving Nacogdoches. He will be a great asset to us,” Weems said.
The department's last K9 officer — Hunter — died in June after being diagnosed with “a crippling autoimmune disease that caused his health to rapidly decline,” Ayres said.
Hunter spent five years with the department with handler officer Brian Eggebrecht.
