Sherry Randall

A Nacogdoches woman died Saturday after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week that also claimed the life of a Lufkin teen.

Sherry Ann Randall, 71, was pronounced dead by Nacogdoches medical staff after suffering injuries in the May 19 crash on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

