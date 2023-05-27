A Nacogdoches woman died Saturday after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week that also claimed the life of a Lufkin teen.
Sherry Ann Randall, 71, was pronounced dead by Nacogdoches medical staff after suffering injuries in the May 19 crash on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Services for Randall are pending through Cason Monk-Metfcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches. Condolences may be offered at tinyurl.com/27ncdthn.
“Working with Sherry in the emergency room at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital was always fun and interesting,” friend Jean Wells wrote on Randall’s memorial page. “She is missed. Offering her family my condolences and prayers.”
Lufkin Panther senior baseball player Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace. His passenger, Trennan Bearden, 18, of Lufkin, and Randall were both transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment.
Randall was northbound in a 2006 Toyota Avalon, attempting to turn into a private driveway at a hill crest, around 4 p.m. May 19 as a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Modisette and a 2018 Ford Mustang were traveling southbound, the preliminary crash investigation indicates.
The Camaro, which was suspected to be traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the Avalon and rolled multiple times, while the Mustang struck the debris from the crash, the report states.
The Mustang driver, whose name has not been released, was not injured, according to DPS.
The investigation is ongoing and DPS had no additional information available for release late Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.