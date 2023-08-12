Angelina Arts Alliance

The new executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance said the community’s pride and enthusiasm for the arts made pursuing the position attractive.

Jansen Davis was the executive director of CenterPoint Legacy Theater, a large nonprofit community theater in Salt Lake City, for 11 years. CenterPoint was recognized as Utah’s “Best in State” community theater from 2020-22.

