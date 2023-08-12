The new executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance said the community’s pride and enthusiasm for the arts made pursuing the position attractive.
Jansen Davis was the executive director of CenterPoint Legacy Theater, a large nonprofit community theater in Salt Lake City, for 11 years. CenterPoint was recognized as Utah’s “Best in State” community theater from 2020-22.
When he and his wife became empty nesters, they started looking at what job opportunities are out there.
‘‘And actually, this Angelina Arts Alliance popped up on the radar,’’ he said. ‘‘We started looking at it and thought this would be an interesting switch.’’
His background is in producing theater rather than presenting, Davis said.
‘‘For us, we thought this was maybe a great opportunity to make a little bit of a switch in the career,’’ he said. ‘‘So we started talking with them, and everyone I talked to was just so inviting and was really on top of what their goals were and what they wanted to accomplish here in the community.
‘‘The more I talked to them, the more I realized that why wouldn’t I want to be a part of this organization?’’ he said.
Davis said he kept getting ‘‘great stories’’ during the interview process about people who had either been here their whole lives or, if they grew up here and left, they came back.
‘‘Everybody stays,’’ he said. ‘‘So what’s up with that? To have the pride of the community and the enthusiasm around what they do here, and the art they bring and the education programs that they bring, I just want to be a part of a really good organization. So here I am.’’
Davis said he is fortunate to come in now, when everything already has been set for the upcoming seasons at the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater.
‘‘One of the really great things here is that the staff is so capable for a newbie like me to come in and really learn from them,” he said.
He said it also provides staff and board members to begin a process of what’s next.
‘‘You have to look at data,’’ he said. ‘‘You have to look at information. You have to look at the anecdotal data that comes through. How are we doing? How are we serving the community? Are we serving all the community members the best that we can?
‘‘And hopefully, create another season coming up next that will take care of all those things.’’
Davis has a background in business and was the manager of a printing firm for many years. He said he spent a lot of time in the arts along the way, mostly volunteering in community projects.
He also organized his own theater company for several years before joining CenterPoint in 2012.
‘‘They were just beginning,’’ he said. ‘‘They built a really nice theater building and needed some leadership.’’
Davis knows he has charted a different course than some. Because of that, he said he’s constantly looking to learn and looking for ways to better himself.
The Temple Theater and The Pines Theater also excite Davis.
‘‘They’re beautiful spaces,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s amazing that you have two of them.’’
He said the Temple Theater feels similar to the theater he came from, just a little bit larger. He said The Pines is ‘‘a little bit new because of the style of space it is, but wow, what a beautiful facility. I love the renovation and the old architecture being kept. To combine both movies and live performance is pretty exciting for me.’’
Davis said it ‘‘feels right’’ being in Lufkin.
‘‘I don’t know any other way to really say it,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m really excited about what we can all do together.’’
Davis served for eight years on the board of the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, including as vice chair and chair of the agency that coordinates and advises on topics of importance to arts and museum organizations in Utah. He also served as a member of the Davis County Tourism Tax Advisory Board for six years.
Davis grew up in the Salt Lake City area and studied musical theater and business at the University of Utah. His wife Tara, is a Lufkin Middle School STEM teacher.
