New council member takes oath Monday By VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News Valerie Reddell Author email May 13, 2023 1 hr ago

Lufkin City Council will have a special called meeting Monday due to schedule conflicts with its usual Tuesday meeting time.Newly elected Ward 6 Councilman Adam Lowther will take the oath of office after council members canvass results of the May 6 municipal election.The council also will consider a request from Lufkin Little League to place a bronze monument marking the location of its first home base.Council members also will hear a presentation about a proposed ordinance granting a homestead exemption to residential property owners.Proposed zoning changesA public hearing will be held Monday on a proposed zoning change to 701 and 709 Moore Avenue. The council will then consider on first reading an ordinance changing the zoning to "commercial."The council also will consider■ An ordinance providing the sale of an unused, unimproved quarter-acre portion of the right of way near Second Street and Laurel Avenue to the adjacent property owner.■ Approving on second reading a zoning change at 2118 S. First St. that clears the way for a new Brookshire Brothers grocery store. Valerie Reddell's email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com.
