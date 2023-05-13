lowther adam 2023.jpg

LOWTHER

 Contributed

Lufkin City Council will have a special called meeting Monday due to schedule conflicts with its usual Tuesday meeting time.

Newly elected Ward 6 Councilman Adam Lowther will take the oath of office after council members canvass results of the May 6 municipal election.

