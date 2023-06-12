Ashby and Nichols

State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) secured $800,000 through House Bill 1, the General Appropriations Act, for the construction of an interpretive rendering of the Mission Dolores Complex.

Mission Dolores is a state historic site in San Augustine where a Spanish mission was built in 1721. Though the site is home to a museum where visitors can view interpretive displays of Mission Dolores, there are currently no above-ground remains of the mission.