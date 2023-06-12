State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) secured $800,000 through House Bill 1, the General Appropriations Act, for the construction of an interpretive rendering of the Mission Dolores Complex.
Mission Dolores is a state historic site in San Augustine where a Spanish mission was built in 1721. Though the site is home to a museum where visitors can view interpretive displays of Mission Dolores, there are currently no above-ground remains of the mission.
Efforts to construct an interpretive replica of Mission Dolores have been ongoing for years, but have stalled due to lack of funding. In securing state funding through the state budget, the Texas Historical Commission will oversee the construction of a life-size, three-dimensional rendering of the mission complex.
“Mission Dolores is such a beloved part of the San Augustine community,” Ashby said. “I’m thrilled that we were able to dedicate state funds for this new construction project, which will provide visitors with a tangible representation of the mission complex to help tell the story of Mission Dolores.”
“This year the Legislature is making a transformative investment in one of East Texas’ most historic places,” Nichols said. “These funds will allow Texans to experience Mission Dolores as it once was. I was proud to work with my Senate and House colleagues to ensure Texans can continue to enjoy the rich history of Mission Dolores.”
Nichols was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2007 and represents 18 counties across East Texas including part of Jefferson County. Ashby is in his sixth term as a member of the Texas House of Representatives and currently represents Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Trinity and Tyler counties.
