Today is San Jacinto Day in Texas, which celebrates the final battle of the Texas Revolution in 1836, when Texas won its independence from Mexico. The battle was fought in present-day La Porte and lasted just 18 minutes before Gen. Sam Houston defeated Gen. Santa Anna’s Mexican army.

Here are five things happening around your state:

Robert Nichols is the state senator for Senate District 3. First elected in 2006, Nichols represents 18 counties, including much of East and Southeast Texas and part of Jefferson County. He can be reached at (936) 699-4988. His email address is robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov.